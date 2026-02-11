Figure skating-Estonian coach Reinsalu asks CAS to lift provisional suspension over abuse complaint

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

MILAN, Feb 10 - Estonian figure skating coach Raimo Reinsalu has asked the Court of Arbitration for Sport to lift a provisional suspension imposed following an official complaint of abuse filed by a former athlete, CAS said in a statement on Tuesday.

CAS has set a hearing for Wednesday with a decision to follow.

Reinsalu, the coach of Lithuania's Meda Variakojyte who is competing in the women's single skating at the Milano Cortina Winter Games, was provisionally suspended by the International Skating Union on February 7. The ISU has since launched an investigation into the allegations.

"The application requests to annul an ISU decision and to immediately lift Mr Reinsalu’s provisional suspension from participation in ISU events, including the figure skating competitions of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026," CAS said.

"Following a Statement of Complaint of physical and psychological abuse by a former athlete coached by Mr Reinsalu, the ISU Disciplinary Commission issued an urgent provisional suspension on Mr Reinsalu on 7 February 2026. The provisional suspension is in place whilst the ISU investigates the matter and until a final decision is rendered."

Reinsalu's application claims the coach has suffered "irreparable harm" to his professional reputation by the exclusion, which also affects the athletes he coaches. REUTERS