Figure skating-Australia watchdog receives complaints about ISA

MELBOURNE - Australia's national sports watchdog has received complaints regarding governing body Ice Skating Australia (ISA) following a life-time ban given to Olympic figure skater Brendan Kerry for sexual misconduct involving a minor.

The U.S. Center for SafeSport banned Australian Kerry from any events or activities controlled by the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) last month.

Kerry denied wrongdoing and said he would contest the ban.

Sport Integrity Australia (SIA) boss David Sharpe said the case involving Kerry had prompted others to make complaints relating to ISA.

"I can confirm we have received a small number of complaints; however, the extent of media coverage does not match the number of complaints received," Sharpe said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We are concerned about the issues raised in the media and we will work with the sport to ensure an appropriate response to protect the safety of all participants.

"Any complaint reaching a criminal threshold will immediately be referred to the relevant law enforcement or child protection agencies."

ISA was not able to provide immediate comment.

Sharpe said SIA had appointed a "National Integrity Manager" to support ISA in managing the issues.

SIA said it could not reveal the specifics of the complaints.

Australian media reported last month that several figure skaters had complained to authorities about suffering physical and mental abuse, including sexual assault and bullying. REUTERS