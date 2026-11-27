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Figure Skating - ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - NHK Trophy - Keio Arena Tokyo, Tokyo, Japan - November 27, 2026 Ilia Malinin of the U.S. performs during Men Short Program REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO, Nov 27 - American Ilia Malinin broke Nathan Chen's short programme world record at the NHK Trophy on Friday, delivering a performance that showcased the artistic growth he has worked hard to develop in recent months.

The three-time world champion scored 114.81 points to top Chen's 113.97 set at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. Malinin's previous best had been 111.29, but the 21-year-old spent much of the off-season focusing on presentation, skating skills and musical interpretation to match his technical brilliance.

Malinin opened with a quadruple flip and cleanly landed a triple Axel before completing a quad Lutz-triple toe loop combination.

But it was his programme component score -- the artistic elements -- of 46.41 that topped the field and underlined his improvement in the one area in which the self-named "Quad God" has previously drawn criticism.

Malinin, who also debuted a new platinum blond hairdo, topped his season debut at Skate America by almost 20 points, and covered his mouth in shock when his score was announced.

He skated to "Cantata Memoria – For the Children", which was originally written to honour victims of the 1966 coal-tip disaster in Aberfan, Wales.

He has dedicated it to the members of the U.S. figure skating community and others killed in the January 2025 American Airlines Flight 5342 collision near Washington, D.C.

Japan's Shun Sato is second with 96.78, while Kevin Aymoz of France is third with 94.15. The free programme is on Saturday. REUTERS