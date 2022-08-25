Fifth straight win on the cards for Vanderbilt

RACE 1 (1,450M)

(3) REGINA BELLISSIMA is improving and could take this. (4) MISS SOHO should be involved in the finish. (5) UP THE IRISH must have a chance if he settles early. (9) MONTANA NYMPH was well beaten in both starts but over the extra, could come on in heaps.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(3) EXISTENTIALIST found support on debut but was found to be lame post-race and never kicked. Look for a big run. (6) MANDALAY has been running close-up. Could challenge. (1) GREENLIGHTFORGO pulled up coughing last time but is improving and could feature. (4) TRE AMICI is speedy and cannot be ignored for a place. (5) WOODLAND RIDGE drifted in the betting on debut. Go close.

RACE 3 (1,800M)

(6) TULIP TREE (6) will be matching strides with stable companions (1) I'M IN LOVE and (2) GRAPHENE AEROGEL. The one with the best kick could win. Runners looking to improve over the longer distances are (4) APACHE FIGHTER, (5) TWICE IN CAMDEN and (7) RARATONGA ROSE.

RACE 4 (1,800M)

(3) HUMBLE TUNE was never travelling last time and ran below form. Worth another chance. (2) DAWN OF A NEW ERA is finding form again. Can threaten. (1) DON'T TOUCH ME is honest and should go well here. (5) BLONDE ACT won well when left alone. Can go in again. (6) WEST POINT showed improved form last time and is looking for minor money.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(4) VANDERBILT has been a revelation in new surroundings with blinkers fitted and could make it five straight wins. However, (8) DUKE OF RAIN has a massive pull of 11.5kg with him for a 1.8-length deficit. The latter appears hard to beat. (1) SIR MICHAEL looks to have peaked as a late five-year-old and is a factor despite top weight. (2) BARNEYS PRIDE and (3) LEOPOLD could figure here. (7) BLOOMINGTON claims 4kg and could make the quartet.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(3) MOONSHININGTHROUGH is highly thought of by her connections. Has won both her starts to-date and could complete a hat-trick, however, she will be tested. (6) MISS DAISY is no slouch and was not disgraced in KZN features, but may look for further. (7) FAR AWAY WINTER pulled up fatigued last time but has ability. Track and trip should suit. (1) IT'S ABOUT TIME is holding form and should hold joint top weight (2) CONSTABLE.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(1) ON CUE and (2) GOLDEN ASPEN have been running well but will need to do the catching at their debut at this quick track. They give weight to year younger (8) KISS ME CAPTAIN who won well on debut and could come on in leaps and bounds. (4) NO TIME IS TAKEN could turn tables with Golden Aspen on 3.5kg better terms for 1.6 lengths. (5) SPECIAL VARIETY is not out of it and could grab them late.

RACE 8 (1,450M)

(1) BIG FIVE often finds one better and could do same here because (6) IGNATIUS, who attracted money on debut, will know more about it, and on a line through (2) ALLAROUNDTHEWORLD looks the one to beat on weight difference. (3) GIMME ROYALTY is improving with racing. Top-three finish. (8) MR BODACIOUS and stablemates (9) PROMONTORY and (10) VOLTE FACE can improve.