Fifteen‑year‑old Sooryavanshi tears apart Chennai with 15‑ball fifty in IPL

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March 30 - Days after turning 15, Rajasthan Royals opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi found a perfect way to celebrate, tearing to a 15-ball half-century in a commanding eight-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League on Monday.

Sooryavanshi, who lit up his debut season with a 35-ball hundred against Gujarat Titans last year, took only 15 balls to smash his first fifty of the season -- the third fifty-plus score of his eight-match IPL career so far.

Alongside fellow opener and India batter Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sooryavanshi tore into the Chennai attack in the powerplay, leading the team to 74 without loss.

Sooryavanshi was dismissed for 52 after 17 balls, including five sixes and four fours, after sharing a blistering 75-run stand with Jaiswal. Rajasthan sealed victory in just 12.1 overs after chasing down a victory target of 128.

"I think of defending but the plan was to decide the game in the powerplay as we'd restricted them to a low score," Sooryavanshi said.

"If the bowlers had bowled well in the powerplay then the game might have turned their way but we went all out in the powerplay."

The Under‑19 World Cup winner credited Rajasthan coach Kumar Sangakkara and staff for backing his attacking instincts.

"They told me to read the situation well and back my game," he added.

Rajasthan's quick chase followed a brilliant bowling effort. Their attack reduced Chennai to 41-4 at the end of the powerplay, putting the visitors firmly on the back foot before they were dismissed for 127 in 19.4 overs.

South Africa pace bowler Nandre Burger led the charge with figures of 2-26 and was named player of the match, while Jofra Archer and Ravindra Jadeja also took two wickets apiece.

Rajasthan will next face Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Saturday, while Chennai host Punjab Kings on Friday. REUTERS