Fewer fans likely in new-look stadiums

LONDON • Reduction in stadium capacities, improved ventilation systems and mobile payment for tickets and drinks are some of the measures football clubs may have to implement while designing stadiums in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

A recent study conducted by architecture studio Fenwick Iribarren says the design of stadiums in the future will be influenced by Covid-19 and clubs will need to embrace solutions that promote social distancing in venues.

Mark Fenwick, one of the two co-founders, has estimated that clubs would have to reduce capacity significantly to ensure a reasonable level of safety.

"I remember the great disasters in England (and Belgium) changed stadiums with people standing up to people sitting down and seating capacity was reduced by 30 per cent," he said, referring to the Hillsborough and Heysel disasters in the 1980s.

"No touch" solutions, including automatic doors, activation of lights by infrared detection and mobile payment for tickets and drinks are already available, but implementing them would be expensive, increasing the cost of hosting matches.

According to Deloitte and KPMG, clubs in Europe's top-five leagues have suffered an estimated 15 to 30 per cent loss or up to US$718 million (S$1 billion) in match-day revenue this campaign due to the rest of the season being held behind closed doors.

Major North American competitions like the National Hockey League, Major League Soccer and the National Basketball Association have been hit just as hard.

"It is still unknown whether fans will return to watch live football in the same crowded mass as before the pandemic," Andrea Sartori, KPMG's global head of sports, said. "Experience... shows that once the direct and immediate threat of a crisis is gone, people tend to return to their routine activities - even more so if it is their passionate pastime."

The study also touched upon the need for health-screening procedures at stadiums, suggesting the use of facial recognition that links to a health database to identify at-risk individuals.

While strict measures are doable, Mark Williams, who works at architectural firm HKS, is concerned whether they are financially viable for pro teams as two out of three seats could be empty to ensure safe distancing.

Having an additional layer of temperature checks at entry point will also hurt the bottom line. "Does it make sense economically to even do that? That's one big concern," he said.

