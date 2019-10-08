Few qualms over legal 'intimidating' for NZ's Hansen

TOKYO • Rugby remains a sport of "intimidation" and an integral part of the game that the All Blacks play, coach Steve Hansen insisted yesterday amid a slew of yellow and red cards for dangerous tackles that have marked the pool stage of the World Cup.

"Some people might not want to hear that but that's a fact," he said. "It's about me dominating you and you do that through intimidating, legally not illegally.

"It's a physical game, always has been and always will be. It's one of the components of the game that the players and fans enjoy."

Match officials in Japan have continued to face strident criticism, with coaches picking up on inconsistent decisions when implementing World Rugby protocols on safer tackling in particular, with 17 players being sent to the sin bin in the 28 matches played.

But Hansen said the governing body was playing its role in opening up debate over tackling, underlining that it was now the responsibility of coaches and players to adapt better to the new regulations.

"A couple of people have been very seriously injured in tackles and in some cases actually passed away," he said.

"You're not leading if you're not looking at that and World Rugby are meant to be leaders of the game so they've looked at it and decided this is the way to go."

Hansen, who led the three-time champions New Zealand to victory in the 2015 edition, added: "Have we got it 100 per cent right? No.

"But it is what World Rugby have asked us to do and as keepers, players and coaches of the game, then we've got a responsibility to try to respond to that and do it the best we can, you always find a balance."

While Hansen admitted fearing games in the Cup knockout stages could swing a red card for a high or dangerous challenge, his team would "have to find a way" even if penalised as "there's no point moaning about it".

Separately, a record TV audience in Japan watched the Brave Blossoms' 38-19 Pool A win over Samoa on Saturday, with more than 40 per cent of the country catching it.

Over 25 million people tuned in, with local media reporting it was the country's most watched sporting event of the year, surpassing Japanese former women's tennis world No. 1 Naomi Osaka's Australian Open final triumph.

Japan, who are now within touching distance of their first quarter-final spot, will face Scotland on Sunday, and their final pool match is expected to attract an even bigger audience.

A win will put the hosts in the last eight.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS, THE GUARDIAN