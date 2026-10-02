Ferrari chief Vasseur has support from rival team bosses

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Ferrari's French team principal Frederic Vasseur is seen before the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix at the Baku City Circuit in Baku on Sept 26.

SEPANG, Malaysia – Ferrari chief Fred Vasseur received sympathy and support from two of his rivals on Oct 2 when Flavio Briatore and James Vowles backed him to stay in charge of the “scarlet Scuderia”.

Vasseur has been at the centre of speculation after former Red Bull boss Christian Horner said working for Ferrari was the “dream job” in a recent interview with The Sunday Times to promote his autobiography.

His comments prompted a series of stories that heaped pressure on the Frenchman despite Ferrari’s resurgence this season to win two races and claim second place in the Formula 1 constructors’ championship.

Both Briatore, of Red Bull, and Vowles, of Williams, said it was clear Ferrari were under greater scrutiny and pressure than any other team – a point made frequently by driver Charles Leclerc, who said it has led to exaggerated and “silly” stories.

“Normally we beat each other up and put knives in our backs,” explained Vowles. “But Ferrari is in the best place it’s been in the championship for a while.

“They have innovation on the car this year with a rear wing and exhaust blowing that we have all copied as a result. It’s a team doing brilliantly, so for me, personally, there is no question that Fred is the right person.”

Briatore, no stranger to media speculation and pressure during his long career in F1, said he felt the media were more alert to reporting on failure, chasing negative stories that heap pressure on people.

“If you’re doing well, the media is very quiet. The moment you’re doing bad, the media wake up.”

“So, we need to live with that, and, for sure, it is much harder for Fred than for us, you know, for the amount of articles... and because from the media the attention is very high as well.”

Vowles said that as a team boss, “let’s be frank about it, our jobs are on the line.

“There’s a difference to how you’re celebrated in success and how you’re punished in failure.

“I would say it is exaggerated more in a way towards Fred... I think it’s much higher highs. Much lower lows.”

Vasseur said he wanted only to see unity in his team and to be given a chance to work in serenity.

“When you see the noise and all the rumours all the week, it is absolutely not the case,” he said.

“Honestly, the big issue is the stability, the serenity, in the team so we don’t have this kind of question every day.” AFP