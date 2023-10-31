Ferguson to return for NZ v SA, but Chapman, Williamson doubtful

New Zealand captain Tom Latham expects fast bowler Lockie Ferguson to be available for Wednesday's World Cup clash with South Africa but Kane Williamson and Mark Chapman remain doubtful for the match in Pune.

Latham, who took over the captaincy when Williamson fractured his thumb during a match against Bangladesh this month, told reporters on Tuesday that the injured players' progress was being monitored on a day-to-day basis.

"We'll obviously get through hopefully a bit of work today and then we'll see how they pull up from a selection point of view," the wicketkeeper-captain said.

"Lockie went off in the last game with a bit of an Achilles' niggle, so fingers crossed he'll be fine for tomorrow."

Ferguson was injured during Saturday's high-scoring game against Australia which New Zealand lost by five runs, falling to fourth on the table. All-rounder Chapman missed the game due to a calf injury.

Replacing Chapman, Neesham produced a gutsy half-century to nearly pull off an improbable victory.

"We've got a few guys to get through a few fitness tests and I guess once we train, we'll have a clearer idea of what the 11 looks like," Latham said.

"So fingers crossed, all those guys can get through a bit of work today at training and be ready to go tomorrow."

The Black Caps face in-form South Africa who have climbed to second in the table with three straight wins. REUTERS