ST Full-time Report: Feng Tianwei: An exclusive interview | Ticket sales for S'pore F1 race highest since 2008

My colleagues Rohit Brijnath and David Lee sat down with table tennis star Feng Tianwei, who won three golds at the recent Commonwealth Games, for an exclusive interview full of honesty, tears and laughter. She discussed hard work, loneliness, injury, where she keeps her medals and the connection she has with her bats.

Next, it was a tough campaign for Loh Kean Yew at the Badminton World Championships as he failed to defend his men's singles title, losing in the quarter-finals to Thai nemesis Kunlavut Vitidsarn.

Closer to home in the Singapore Premier League, Geylang International's rich vein of form continued as they beat the Young Lions 3-0 and are up to fourth in the table. The in-form Eagles will not win the championship but could play a decisive role in where the title ends up. They face the top two, Lion City Sailors and Albirex Niigata, over the coming weeks in September. Find out which of their players made it to our Team of the Week.

Looking ahead, we're about a month away from this year's Formula One Singapore Grand Prix, which returns after a pandemic-induced two-year break. The response so far has been overwhelming, with ticket sales surpassing the 2019 total of  268,000 and second only to the 2008 inaugural edition that welcomed 300,000 fans.

'Table tennis is like war: If you're not dead, that means I am,' says Feng Tianwei

She recounts her journey that has led her to win medals at the Olympics, World Championships, Asian and Commonwealth Games.

Sporting Life: A stranger serves up a lesson in passion

At 10.58am on a sunny Monday morning his lesson in love for a game commences, writes Rohit Brijnath.

SPL Team of the Week: Matchweek 22

Here are the best 11 players from last week's Singapore Premier League action.

F1 attendance this year set to exceed 2019's in strong comeback for S'pore race

Tickets sales will be the highest since the 2008 inaugural night race.

'I gave my all': Loh Kean Yew knocked out of Badminton World C'ships

Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn had also beaten him at the SEA Games final in May. 

In The Driver's Seat: Sideshows spicing up F1 as Verstappen is utterly unstoppable now

Red Bull boss Christian Horner called the Belgian Grand Prix win their biggest ever achievement to date, and he had a point, notes David Tremayne.

Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard to race in S'pore criterium

Local cyclists - both pro and amateur - will also have events to race in at the inaugural event.

On The Ball: Newcastle's renewal into a Premier League force

Under Eddie Howe, and newly arrived sporting director Dan Ashworth, the Magpies are methodically constructing a team, says John Brewin.

Podcast: MMA star Demetrious Johnson talks travel, fighting and cake

Every second and fourth Wednesday of the month, The Straits Times tackles the talking points in Singapore sport.

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

