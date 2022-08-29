ST Full-time Report: Feng Tianwei: An exclusive interview | Ticket sales for S'pore F1 race highest since 2008

Welcome to the Full-time Report, where the best content from The Straits Times sports desk is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening.

My colleagues Rohit Brijnath and David Lee sat down with table tennis star Feng Tianwei, who won three golds at the recent Commonwealth Games, for an exclusive interview full of honesty, tears and laughter. She discussed hard work, loneliness, injury, where she keeps her medals and the connection she has with her bats.

Next, it was a tough campaign for Loh Kean Yew at the Badminton World Championships as he failed to defend his men's singles title, losing in the quarter-finals to Thai nemesis Kunlavut Vitidsarn.

Closer to home in the Singapore Premier League, Geylang International's rich vein of form continued as they beat the Young Lions 3-0 and are up to fourth in the table. The in-form Eagles will not win the championship but could play a decisive role in where the title ends up. They face the top two, Lion City Sailors and Albirex Niigata, over the coming weeks in September. Find out which of their players made it to our Team of the Week.

Looking ahead, we're about a month away from this year's Formula One Singapore Grand Prix, which returns after a pandemic-induced two-year break. The response so far has been overwhelming, with ticket sales surpassing the 2019 total of 268,000 and second only to the 2008 inaugural edition that welcomed 300,000 fans.

