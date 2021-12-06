Feng seeks reset after q-final loss

Feng Tianwei's season ended in defeat yesterday but Singapore's top paddler vowed to come back stronger next year.

The 35-year-old lost 3-0 (11-6, 11-5, 11-7) to world No. 1 Chen Meng in the women's singles quarter-finals of the inaugural World Table Tennis (WTT) Cup Finals at the OCBC Arena.

World No. 11 Feng said: "I think I played pretty well. Chen Meng is a much better player than me in every way so she had the advantage. I tried to find solutions but she really played very well today."

Having been away from home for over a year, she relished the opportunity to play in front of local fans and said she was looking forward to a well-deserved break here.

Feng, who is mainly based in Japan, said: "I think having a competition here is really good because the people in Singapore do have an interest in table tennis. If they hold it here every year, I hope I can participate as long as I am still playing.

"I've been overseas for over a year and even coming here for the competition, all the players are in a bubble so I haven't gone home yet. I want to go home and rest for a few days."

Looking ahead to next year's Commonwealth Games and Asian Games, Feng added that she "hopes to get some good results for Singapore" if she competes.

Tokyo Olympic champion Chen, 27, was pleased with her performance and the way she overcame the unfamiliarity of the new venue.

She said: "I've played against Tianwei a lot of times so I understand her playing style quite well. Today, my focus was also better and I felt more involved in the match compared to yesterday.

"There were some exciting rallies today so I'm happy to win. The semi-finals will test my endurance and the opponents will be much stronger too so I hope I can continue doing well and get stronger."

Next up for her is compatriot and world No. 6 Wang Yidi, who eliminated Japanese Hitomi Sato 3-1 (9-11, 11-7, 11-9, 11-8) in the other last-eight clash of the US$600,000 (S$822,300) tournament.

Chen's bid for the title received an unexpected boost as reigning world champion Wang Manyu suffered a shock 3-0 (11-7, 11-6, 11-7) defeat by Hong Kong's Doo Hoi Kem in the round of 16 yesterday.

Wang beat Chen in the semi-finals of the world championships in Houston on Nov 28 but struggled to adapt in time for her first match in Singapore.

There were no such problems for men's singles world No. 1 Fan Zhendong, who got past South Korean Jeoung Young-sik 3-0 (11-6, 16-14, 11-6) in the quarter-finals.

The 24-year-old Chinese, who claimed the world title last Monday, thanked the crowd for their cheers.

He said: "It's really important for an athlete to experience this kind of atmosphere. Whether it was today or yesterday, I had lots of support and it helped me focus so I was able to do my best.

"Jeoung performed very well today. In the second game, I tried not to think too much about the points but I was determined not to let him tie the score. He surprised me with a lot of his shots but I was able to stay calm."

The contest is about to heat up, as the semi-finals and final are based on the best-of-seven-game format. Fan, who will face Wang Chuqin today after the Chinese beat Briton Liam Pitchford 3-0 (11-8, 11-6, 12-10) in the last eight, said: "Whether it's stamina or determination, I'll need to be focused for a longer period of time so no matter who the opponent is, his condition will be very good. I'll just do my best to prepare and put up my best performance."

WTT CUP FINALS SINGAPORE

Men's & women's singles: Q-finals & s-finals, Singtel TV Ch112, 2pm & 7pm