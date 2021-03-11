Feng draws strength from Yu's gritty display

Seeing compatriot Yu Mengyu's run to the WTT Contender Doha semi-finals last week was inspiring for national paddler Feng Tianwei and the world No. 12 now finds herself one step away from emulating her teammate.

Feng secured her spot in the World Table Tennis Star Contender Doha quarter-finals after beating Chinese Taipei's Chen Szu-yu 3-2 (11-8, 11-8, 10-12, 8-11, 11-9) yesterday.

The last time she made it to the top eight of a singles competition was the International Table Tennis Federation World Tour Platinum Qatar Open in Doha last March, where she eventually lost to Japan's Mima Ito.

After watching world No. 48 Yu, who was nursing a chronic back injury, beat Japan's Miu Hirano and Thailand's Suthasini Sawettabut en route to the semi-finals of last week's US$200,000 (S$269,300) event, Feng, 34, was determined to capitalise on the time she had on court.

She said: "Mengyu's performance was outstanding. The fact that she was battling injuries and was still able make it to the semi-finals was encouraging for me.

"It really made me treasure being able to compete even more."

In her previous three outings - last year's ITTF Women's World Cup, ITTF Finals and last week's Doha event - she had suffered first-round exits and she was made to fight hard for her second straight win at the Lusail Sports Arena by world No. 27 Chen.

"I was able to withstand the pressure in the end," Feng said after her opponent forced a deciding game despite falling to a 2-0 deficit. "I feel like I'm slowly getting that competition feeling back. Today's victory didn't come easily and I hope to be able to keep going."

She will next face Japan's world No. 26 Hina Hayata, who finished second in last week's WTT Contender Doha tournament, at the US$400,000 event today.

Feng has beaten Hayata once in two previous encounters.

She said: "I'm intending to go all out and I'm focusing more on being able to do what I usually do in training rather than thinking about winning or losing."

Kimberly Kwek