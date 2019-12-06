SEA Games: Singapore recover from early setback to beat Vietnam 45-29 for women's fencing foil team gold

MANILA -Singapore survived an early scare and a seven-point deficit to win the women's foil team title on Friday (Dec 6) for the contingent's 27th gold in the Philippines SEA Games.

The fencing team comprising individual champion Amita Berthier, runner-up Maxine Wong, Tatiana Wong and Denyse Chan beat Vietnam 45-29 at the World Trade Centre in Manila.

After Singapore's slow start, 18-year-old Maxine managed to narrow the 7-14 gap to 11-14 by the end of the third bout.

Wong, 20, took over and caught up to within a point in the next bout but it ended with Vietnam still leading 16-14.

Berthier, who overcame a left-ankle sprain during warm-up on Tuesday to retain her individual foil gold by defeating Wong in the first all-Singaporean fencing final, ensured the team overtook their opponents in the fifth bout.

Thereafter, Singapore kept their lead all the way for a comfortable win.

Singapore had beaten Vietnam 45-26 on home ground for the 2015 title, while only individual events were contested in Malaysia two years ago.