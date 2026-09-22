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Fencer Kiria Tikanah notches S’pore’s best-ever result at Asian Games with an epee silver

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The Singapore fencing contingent high-fives Kiria Tikanah of Singapore after her Women’s Epee Individual final match against Song Se-ra of South Korea at the Aichi Sky Expo Hall on Sept 22.

The Singapore fencing contingent high-fives Kiria Tikanah after her Women’s Epee Individual final match against Song Se-ra of South Korea at the Aichi Sky Expo Hall on Sept 22.

ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

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Kimberly Kwek

NAGOYA – National fencer Kiria Tikanah made history on Sept 22, when she claimed Singapore’s first-ever silver medal in the sport at the Asian Games.

In the women’s epee final at the Aichi Sky Expo, the 26-year-old lost 15-8 to South Korea’s 2022 world champion Song Se-ra.

She had earlier defeated Kazakhstan’s reigning Asian champion Irina Bakaldina 15-14 in the quarter-finals to earn her place in the last four, where she went on to dispatch China’s Yang Jingwen 15-14.

In the pool round earlier that day, Kiria placed second in Pool 3, after four of her five bouts.

The 2025 Asian championships individual epee bronze medallist received a bye into the table of 16, before beating Japan’s Miho Yoshimura 14-13 to advance to the quarter-finals.

Kiria Tikanah of Singapore (right) in action against Song Se-ra of South Korea during the Women’s Epee Individual final at the Aichi Sky Expo Hall on Sept 22.

Kiria Tikanah of Singapore (right) in action against Song Se-ra of South Korea during the Women’s Epee Individual final at the Aichi Sky Expo Hall on Sept 22.

ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

This is Singapore’s first women’s epee medal and only their third in fencing at the quadrennial event.

Lim Wei Wen won the Republic’s first medal in the sport in 2014 when he claimed the men’s epee bronze, before the women’s foil team clinched bronze at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games.

At the previous edition of the Games in 2023, Kiria finished 15th after she was eliminated in the table of 16.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.