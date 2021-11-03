Female beach handballers to wear tight shorts

PARIS • International handball has relented on its insistence that women playing the beach version of the sport wear bikinis following complaints that the previous regulations were sexist.

There was a furore in July when the European Handball Federation (EHF) fined the Norwegian team €1,500 (S$2,344), or €150 per player, after their women's team wore shorts in the bronze-medal match at the European Beach Handball Championship in Bulgaria in which they lost to Spain.

The rules then required women to wear bikini bottoms "with a close fit and cut on an upward angle towards the top of the leg".

The EHF said that International Handball Federation (IHF) rules left it with no choice, leading to a barrage of criticism.

Then Norwegian sports minister Abid Raja said the situation was "completely ridiculous" and that attitudes needed to change, while American pop star Pink said she was proud of the team and offered to pay their fines.

Ministers from Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden also asked the IHF in September to review its uniform rules "in accordance with gender equality", as did European teams and the American Samoa side.

The IHF has now given way. According to the new rules, which were published last month and will go into effect on Jan 1, women can wear shorts but they must be "short tight pants with a close fit".

Their male counterparts only have to ensure their shorts are "not too baggy".

For the upper body, the IHF said both men and women must wear "tight fitting tank tops" with "space for the required brandings".

However, the new women's uniform will be almost identical to the one worn by the Norwegian players in July.

The issue of clothing has been agitating beach sports circles for years. Players consider the bikini degrading or impractical, and beach volleyball players have not been required to wear them since 2012.

Kare Geir Lio, the head of the Norwegian Handball Federation, said on Monday that he was proud of the national team for initiating the change. The women, he said, chose the right moment to say "enough is enough".

