Felix, Bromell shine to qualify for Olympics

EUGENE (Oregon) • Allyson Felix punched her ticket to a fifth Olympic Games while Trayvon Bromell cemented his status as favourite to succeed Usain Bolt as the world's fastest man with victory in the 100m at the US track and field trials in Oregon on Sunday.

The 35-year-old, the only woman in history to win six Olympic track gold medals, produced a signature display to snatch second in the 400m at Hayward Field to clinch her place at next month's Tokyo Games.

Felix, who resumed her track and field career two years ago after life-threatening complications arising from the premature birth of her daughter, looked to be fading out of contention coming down the stretch.

But the 13-gold world champion dug deep to reel in the field and claim second place, a result which was greeted with the loudest roar of the night.

"Man, it has been a fight to get here and one thing I know how to do is fight, and I just did that all the way home," said an elated Felix, whose time of 50.02 seconds was her fastest in the event since 2017.

Quanera Hayes - another returning mother - won in 49.78sec while Wadeline Jonathas claimed the other ticket to Tokyo after coming third in 50.03.

Felix, who will retire after the Tokyo Games, said she hoped her qualification - her fifth and first as a mother - would send a message to other mothers.

"Society tells us a lot of times if you have a child your best moments are behind you but that's absolutely not the case," she said.

Bromell blasted to a wire-to-wire victory in the 100m, winning in 9.80sec, as 200m world champion Noah Lyles failed in his attempt to win a 100-200m double in Japan after failing to qualify in the shorter event, clocking 10.05.

Lyles can still qualify for the 200m, which will be run on the final day of the trials on Sunday, and the 4x100m relay.

Bromell, the fastest man in the world over 100m this year with a season's best of 9.77, will head to Tokyo as the one to beat.

No American sprinter has won the Olympic 100m crown since Justin Gatlin took gold in Athens in 2004, but Bromell is ready to do whatever it takes.

"I feel with confidence sometimes comes complacency," the 25-year-old said.

"I come from the hood, nothing was easy for me, and so every time I go to training, I feel I have everything to lose."

Michael Norman won the 400m to clinch his first Olympic ticket, winning in 44.07sec, while in the 100m hurdles, world record holder Keni Harrison made up for her 2016 trials heartache after a convincing win in 12.47sec.

She was the favourite for Olympic gold in 2016 but failed to qualify for the Games in Rio.

