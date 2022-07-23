Feeling Groovy is the way to go again

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(12) KITCHAKAL caught the eye on debut when a close third. He should have benefited from the experience.

(9) AZTEC WARRIOR has been racing against winners in feature events. Down in class, he should make a bold bid.

(3) GRANDE LUPO raced greenly in a promising debut fifth on the Poly. He should have come on.

(1) DIANI was in that same race and jumped from the widest draw to finish sixth.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(7) STRAWBERRY BEAR showed up well over this course and distance on debut. That form has been franked in Grade 2. A repeat should see him go close again.

(11) WINTER PEARL was friendless in the market over this course and distance last time. But that was his first outing in eight months. He was heavily supported in his first two starts on the Highveld.

(5) SEATTLEGREENLIGHT improved nicely second-up. The first-time blinkers can see him improve further.

(9) LAZY GUY is battling but did show some improvement over this course and distance last run. He can place again.

RACE 3 (1,750M)

(5) VIRGINIA SWEET has been in the money in her last three starts. She is stepping up in trip but should see it out comfortably.

(3) SPECIAL CHARM was a distant fourth as the favourite last run, but should do better over this shorter trip.

(6) GRANDI ORECCHIE took a walk in the market on debut but ran a smart race. She should come on lengths from that effort.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(4) FIRE LORD was narrowly beaten over the distance at Turffontein last time. That form has been franked.

(1) INTIMIDATOR showed up nicely against winners in his local debut. He has the best draw and a very in-form jockey.

(3) WILEY RILEY has put in two promising efforts and should know what it is all about by now. A strong chance.

(12) WAVE WARRIOR is seldom far behind and was runner-up at his last two starts. But he does have a tough draw to contend with.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(1) FEELING GROOVY has the best form is likely to start at very short odds.

(9) BANDERILLA showed up well in her first run back from a lengthy break. The trip suits.

(10) LOTS OF MAGIC has the worst draw but caught the eye on debut. Also drawn wide, he ran on late. He should prefer this trip.

(4) LOVE OF GOLD raced greenly in a promising debut and should enjoy the extra distance.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(3) RUNAWAY SONG is lightly raced but yet to finish out of the money in six outings. He took a hike in the handicap for his last win but does look capable of going in again.

(7) PAPA C tried further last run but can do much better over this shorter trip.

(14) IMILENZEYOKUDUDUMA has a difficult draw but is progressive with plenty of scope. If he can beat the draw, he will go close.

(9) SEQUOIA has dropped in the handicap but showed signs of life at his last start and could be coming to hand again.

RACE 7 (1,500M)

It has been a long time between drinks for (4) ONLY THE BRAVE but she has been racing in feature company. She showed up well behind the useful Love Bomb last start and can go one better in this company.

(6) HUMDINGER has been in very good form since moving to the Highveld but has not managed a win. She has won on this course and is over her preferred trip which should see her in the money again.

(3) UNCONDITIONAL LOVE is not the easiest but does have plenty of ability. She almost caused a major boil-over last time out and can build on that improved effort.

(11) AERIAL VIEW is way better than her last two. She has a tricky draw, but on her day can go very close to winning.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

(3) PACIFIC WINTER may just have needed his last run after a break. His recent form has been on the poly but he goes equally well on the turf. He is consistent and distance suited.

(1) PHINDA MZALA is Clinton Binda's only runner on the day. The gelding was narrowly beaten on the Highveld last start and a repeat can see him home here.

(11) PHILISPIEL has been racing in much stronger company of late and he can make the required improvement to win this.

(12) HAPPY WANDERER comes from an in-form stable. He takes a drop in class and can go one better.