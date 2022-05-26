Fear of being judged prevents victims from reporting scams, seeking help

Scammers want people to feel that they are in a position where they are helpless, detached and isolated from the rest of the society, said Mr Xavier Low, chief executive of the Cyber Youth Academy, a division of Cyber Youth Singapore, which aims to help Singaporeans adopt technology safely.

He was speaking at The Straits Times' Stop Scams webinar yesterday.

Mr Low added: "In Asian societies, we have so much fear of being judged when we get scammed.

"To fight scams, we have to address things such as how victims can anonymously seek help and confide in someone."

Dr Majeed Khader, chief psychologist at the Ministry of Home Affairs, who also spoke at the webinar, said many victims would feel embarrassed and be reluctant to share what they have encountered.

"Because of this Asian concept of face, victims feel ashamed, and it is hard for them to talk about their loss," he said.

He added: "There are a lot of helplines out there. The question is how you and I approach another person. It is important not to make a judgment, but ask more open-ended questions.

"Sometimes, it can be embarrassing to approach these external resources, so it might be easier to talk within the family."

The need for social support was highlighted when Deputy Assistant Commissioner Aileen Yap, assistant director of the Singapore Police Force's Anti-Scam Command, noted at the webinar that scam victims have attempted suicide after losing their life savings.

She was sharing about a scam victim who committed suicide after he lost $80,000 in a tech support scam.

She said: "Besides monetary impacts, the shame and embarrassment that victims experience also affect them.

"Hence, we always advocate that if you have a problem, speak to your family members, friends and loved ones."

Jong Ching Yee