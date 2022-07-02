Fast track is not for Fahmi

After debut second, new Meagher apprentice attempts to go one better on Webster today

Michael Lee
Updated
Published
4 min ago

As a new apprentice jockey who got his licence back in January, Fahmi Rosman boasts a record of one ride for one second.

From a purely racing viewpoint, it is a praiseworthy effort, especially for someone whose idea of a ride before was on a bus or an MRT.

But from a statistical angle, it is oddly bare.

In layman's terms, that is akin to an 18-year-old who has long been waiting for a driver's licence, but has gone for only one spin in the six months since getting the precious document.

The fact Fahmi injured himself on Jan 8, the same day he was meant to have his first career ride explains the long wait.

But once newbie riders have their baptism of fire, they tend to ride at least once every other week.

Daniel Meagher's lad has not jumped on any other horse in a race since his debut second aboard Webster on June 11.

You guessed it. His next ride is on board the same Webster in today's $50,000 Class 4 Division 2 race over 1,200m.

Just in case you want to check, the fine print of his licence does not restrict him to only one horse.

It turned out it was a simple case of horses for courses.

"There are so many horses to pick from, but Webster was perfect for Fahmi as a first ride because he's a horse who won't go crazy," said Meagher.

LEADING TRAINERS

1st 2nd 3rd

T Fitzsimmons 31 20 31

D Logan 27 29 35

J Ong 23 16 13

M Clements 22 28 20

R Le Grange 21 23 16

J Peters 21 7 13

S Baertschiger 18 22 19 D Meagher 17 22 10

S Gray 16 19 17

D Koh 16 14 19

LEADING JOCKEYS

1st 2nd 3rd

M Nunes 51 19 27

CC Wong 21 27 19

O Chavez 17 10 13

D Beasley 12 13 8

R Iskandar* 11 10 15

K A’Isisuhairi 11 9 10

M Lerner 10 14 14

R Stewart 10 4 11

J Bayliss 9 15 13

TH Koh 9 3 7

BABY STEPS

I was very grateful when (my boss) gave me my first ride on Webster, but I was so nervous. I'm already very nervous riding trackwork.

 

 
FAHMI ROSMAN,
apprentice jockey, on loving his new job but still getting the jitters.

"Fahmi did a great job on Webster. It was a wonderful ride.

"He didn't let the occasion get to him.

"He jumped well and when he was taken on, he never panicked.

"He is well balanced. He doesn't overthink, he kept the horse to his rhythm.

"I haven't given him other rides since because there is no rush, he will get there eventually.

"What a lot of apprentices want to do is push for rides, but sometimes, they are not ready.

"To me, what matters more is they can ride well. Win or not, it doesn't matter.

"They need to get their confidence up first. I have no doubt he will make it."

Some apprentices might champ at the bit when their master keeps them on such a tight rein, but Fahmi cannot thank Meagher enough for the canny approach.

"I've always trusted the boss. I didn't want to go into a race blindly, putting other jockeys and myself at risk," he said.

"In the early part of my career, I fell off an unraced two-year-old called Supremo Lex. After I came back from injury and rehabilitation, he said I should take my time before I am 100 per cent.

"The fall and the delay could have broken down me mentally as I've worked so hard, but I came back. The harder the fall, the higher you bounce back, they say.

"My boss mentors me a lot and advises me on the mechanical horse. It's good to know he's looking out for me.

"He doesn't want me to have accidents. He's a good master, he looks after me quite well, I have no complaint.

"I was very grateful when he gave me my first ride on Webster, but I was so nervous. I'm already very nervous riding trackwork.

"I remember in the race when he jumped out, I tried to slow everything down. When (Mohd) Zaki came beside, I asked myself 'was I going too fast or too slow?'

"I didn't want to pressure him. He responded in the last 100m, he ran well and came second."

Fahmi would obviously be keen to go one better today, especially as the Bukit Panjang boy, who is the first from a family of five to work in racing, turned 26 yesterday .

Barrier one again could help towards that belated birthday present, but Fahmi is well aware race-riding does not come with an instruction manual.

"He's drawn one again. He's a quick horse, but there are a few front runners in the race," he said.

"I'll just keep him where he is happy. I won't be fighting him, and hope for the best.

"But I'll still be nervous."

 

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 02, 2022, with the headline Fast track is not for Fahmi. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top