Fast friends up for a challenge

They met four years ago when they joined the cross-country team at Victoria Junior College and have been inseparable since.

Nicole Low and Vanessa Lee have endured endless hours training together. Even in races, they stick together – often exchanging the lead and taking turns to pace each other. Tomorrow, the New Balance athletes, both 21, will be at it again as they take on The Straits Times Run’s 10km race together.

Low, an undergraduate at Nanyang Technological University, said: “We don’t really have a rivalry; we challenge each other to get a faster time and help each other as much as possible.

“Having someone to do workouts with gives us motivation and makes training more manageable.”

The pair see tomorrow’s race as an opportunity to transition into more intense training as they prepare to pick up the pace from offseason.

While winning a medal is not their main focus, hitting their 41-42 minute target could see them in contention for a podium finish, based on last year’s times.

Runner-up Lucy Maguire came in at 42min 55sec, followed by Goh Chui Ling (43:27). Vanja Cnops won in 38:15.

While 10km is not her main event, Lee, who takes part in a variety of distances, is looking forward to her first competitive race in three months to see how she stands among other runners.

The National University of Singapore undergraduate said: “I haven’t raced in a while. Even though I’m doing well with podium finishes at university level, 10km road races are more competitive – it’s an open field, so it’s just a bit tougher.”

They hope to build on the race to reach their goal of qualifying again for next year’s Asean University Games through next month’s Institute-Varsity-Polytechnic Games.

1

Day to go

In Myanmar last year, the pair, who have represented Singapore in competitions like the 2015 Asian Youth Athletics Championships, won medals. Lee claimed a silver in the 3,000m steeplechase (11:46.80) and a bronze in the 5,000m (19:43.94), while Low was third in the 10,000m (40:40.22).

Since then, however, Low has experienced slight burn-out. But in June’s Singapore Athletics Inter-club meet, she surprised herself by clocking 39:19.36 to win the 10,000m.

She said: “I’m trying to get back to the rigours of training.

“I’ve got periods of time when I can do intervals, then I’ll get lethargic even though the level of intensity is not as high.

“I’m still trying to figure it out what’s wrong with my body.

“I was surprised because I didn’t expect a fast time, so I’m trying to do that more and not put too much pressure on myself.”

