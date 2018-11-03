A happy Farrer Park Primary girls' team after retaining their SPH Foundation National Primary Schools Tchoukball Championships (junior division) title yesterday. They edged out Greendale Primary 9-8 in the final played at Junyuan Primary.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 03, 2018, with the headline 'Farrer Park tchoukball champions again'.
