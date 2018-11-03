Farrer Park tchoukball champions again

A happy Farrer Park Primary girls' team after retaining their SPH Foundation National Primary Schools Tchoukball Championships (junior division) title yesterday. They edged out Greendale Primary 9-8 in the final played at Junyuan Primary.

