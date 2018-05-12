Farrer Park prevail at SPH Foundation Tchoukball Championships

Farrer Park Primary captain Shaik Mohamed Farook scoring a point at the seventh edition of the SPH Foundation National Primary Schools Tchoukball Championships at his school yesterday. Farrer Park took the senior division (13 years and under) boys ti
ST PHOTO: ALVIN HO
Farrer Park Primary captain Shaik Mohamed Farook scoring a point at the seventh edition of the SPH Foundation National Primary Schools Tchoukball Championships at his school yesterday. Farrer Park took the senior division (13 years and under) boys title, edging out Greendale Primary 12-10. The championships are hosted by the Singapore Press Holdings Foundation, and organised by the Tchoukball Association of Singapore. Tchoukball is a non-contact team sport that has elements of volleyball, basketball and handball, but a unique set of rules. The junior division (11 years and under) matches will be played in November.

