Farhh above can atone for unlucky last start

RACE 1 (1,000M)

6 Fighter Boy flashed home on debut to grab fifth over this course and distance. He's open to further improvement.

3 Trust Me got off the mark two starts ago. With champion jockey Zac Purton retaining the ride, he remains a leading chance.

2 Zero Hedge is consistent, having finished second in four outings from eight attempts this season. Alfred Chan's 7lb (3.18kg) claim will offer some help.

7 M M Johnny wasn't too far away on debut. He gets the blinkers to sharpen him up and an improved performance is expected.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

13 Money Marshal mixes his form. Although he's winless, he's shown glimpses of ability across his career. He's down a low mark with just 113lb on his back. If he can get the right run from the awkward gate, he might be ready to finally piece it all together.

9 Regency Gem is also winless. He's gone close on a number of occasions and is certainly unlucky not to have won yet. Regardless, he's signalled that it's only a matter of time before he breaks through.

5 Amazing Agility is the veteran of the field with 50 starts. Karis Teetan takes over riding duties and he'll try to get the run from the inside draw.

2 Bring It On has improved back in Class 5. This isn't overly strong and in his favour is that Chad Schofield knows the horse well.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

1 Perfect Pair has been racing better than his record suggests, especially in Class 3. He makes a welcome return to Class 4 and his last two starts in this grade have been victorious. With Purton taking the reins for the first time this term, he's going to prove hard to beat.

6 Winston's Lad has the wide gate to contend with, but his best runs this term should see him finish thereabouts. He is a five-time winner in stronger grade.

12 Super Winner has largely struggled to capture the heights, following a blistering trial before his second-up run when 2/1 favourite. Still, on face value, he's in form.

11 Bright Kid has been inconsistent all term but has put together a number of nice runs. He looks the next best.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

3 Beluga steps out on debut. He scored impressively - under a strong hold - in a recent Happy Valley turf trial. With Purton booked for his debut, he warrants respect.

9 Cool Ace caught the eye last time out when sticking on for fourth, beaten by only two lengths. Drawn to get the right run on the pace, he's a leading player.

5 Eternal Harvest was set a task from the tail-end, but managed to rattle home for fifth as joint 5/1 third-elect in the market. He'll relish the step-up to 1,200m.

1 Xponential got off the mark on debut before struggling at his most recent outings. The blinkers have been applied to sharpen him up.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

9 Menaggio is racing well. Off his latest performance, a win appears to be nearing. He rattled home for third last start and gave every indication that a step-up in distance would be welcomed.

2 Ever Laugh turned his form around under Blake Shinn last start to grab second. He came from well behind that day. If he gets another race run to suit, he can figure.

6 Happy Ichiban has had only two appearances but has shown steady improvement. He's now getting out to a mile and could represent value.

1 Sonic Fighter scored narrowly two starts ago for Neil Callan, who retains the ride following a last-start sixth. He remains in Class 4 and his best should see him in the thick of things.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

6 Chikorita steps out on debut for Michael Chang. He arrives in Hong Kong on the back of two wins in Australia and his latest trial indicated that he's forward enough to win on debut. Purton hops on and this looks a suitable starting point.

3 Special Stars has mixed his form this term. He's arguably an improved horse at Happy Valley but he's never really had a chance at Sha Tin. If he's able to capture his best, he's more than capable of going on with it.

12 Goko is a four-time course-and-distance winner. This contest looks ideal with the light weight. He's going to give them something to run down.

8 Allied Agility steps out for leading trainer Ricky Yiu. He gets Chan's 7lb claim which helps. With the stand-side draw, he can slot in along the rails throughout.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

2 Circuit Three is in career-best form, having won three of his last four starts. This race looks suitable, so he remains the hardest to beat.

1 Snap Fit is a three-time winner already from just six attempts. He's held his form across his career and his Sha Tin debut last time out was encouraging. Top-weight duty is always difficult but he gets Victor Wong's 5lb claim.

10 Gift Of Lifeline is a course-and-distance winner this season. He should get a soft run throughout and this race is well within his reach under the in-form Teetan.

4 Guy Dragon gets the services of Purton. He's another drawn to get the right run and his 1,400m record at Sha Tin warrants respect.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

2 Inner Flame is looking for his fourth win. He's displayed immense talent across his unbeaten three-start career. If he can overcome the wide gate, he looks capable of taking another step up the ratings ladder.

11 Happy Alumni steps out for Vincent Ho and Francis Lui. The jockey-trainer combo have been on fire all season and their good fortune can continue.

4 Fearless Fire is in a suitable race. From the good gate, he warrants respect. He has 5lb-claimer Wong in the saddle.

10 Goodluck Goodluck returned from a near two-year break to grab fifth last time out. With improvement expected, he'll put on a good show.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

1 Farhh Above was luckless last start. Had he received a clear run, he probably would have won. He can atone for that performance. Although he's likely to settle back in the field, he's clearly the best horse in the race. With an ounce of luck, he can return to the winner's enclosure.

9 Picken has mixed his form but his best is up to this. He's drawn well for Schofield. With the right run, he can give them something to reel in.

6 Ultimate Glory gets the services of Purton, who has won on him this season from one ride. He warrants respect.

13 Good For You steps into Class 3 now in search of his third consecutive win. This is suitable and, with the light weight, can figure.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

7 Super Wealthy has hit the ground running with two wins from three appearances in Hong Kong. He's a super talent on the rise for Douglas Whyte. Although he faces Class 2 for the first time, he looks more than up to the task.

13 Lobo's Legend has the wide gate to contend with but gets a nice weight relief to offset the issue. He can figure with the right run, as he's show ability in South Africa as well as in Hong Kong.

8 Super Star is ultra-consistent, having missed the top three only once from 10 attempts. He won five times. He loves this course and distance and remains a leading player in a hot contest.

2 Glorious Spectrum is looking to snap a two-run runner-up streak at the tail-end of last season. He steps out for the first time this season, after catching the eye at the trials. He's worth respecting.

