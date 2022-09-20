Farhanna keeps raising the bar

A 201kg barbell was not the only burden that national powerlifter Farhanna Farid had to shoulder at the South-east Asian (SEA) Cup in Johor Bahru on Saturday.

In the lead-up to the Sept 15-18 competition, the 29-year-old had to power through the busiest period of her life.

On top of her training and job as a medical information specialist, she had to juggle coaching and preparations for a Category 2 referee accreditation - all this while overseeing the renovation of her first home.

While it was exhausting, she got through it and on Saturday, rewrote her Under-52kg dead lift world record at the SEA Cup with her 201kg effort.

Her previous record of 200.5kg was set at the World Open Classic Powerlifting Championships in Sun City, South Africa in June.

She said: "It was a tricky juggling act and a game of Tetris to figure out what was top priority at a given time while centring life around training but I wouldn't have done anything differently."

Farhanna, who was named the event's best female lifter, was still in disbelief a day after her achievement. Powerlifting Singapore president Clinton Lee, who competed in the men's U-74kg, was named the best male athlete.

"I don't think the surreal feeling will ever get old. I never dreamt of pursuing powerlifting this far or representing Singapore, let alone breaking world records," said Farhanna, who picked up the sport in 2017.

"Although it's technically just a number, it also represents Singapore's prowess and potential on the world level."

Powerlifting Singapore vice-president and national head coach Ng Jun Jie highlighted Farhanna's hard work and discipline as the reasons for her success. She works closely with her coach Panagiotis Tarinidis, who is based in France.

He also noted Farhanna's commitment to growing the sport and helping those around her improve. At the SEA Cup, when one of her teammates struggled to make weight for his category, she ran up eight storeys in the hotel to check on him as he went through the tough process of cutting weight.