Farewell to 'The Doctor'

VALENCIA • A sporting icon yesterday rode into retirement at the Valencia MotoGP as nine-time world champion Valentino Rossi's name graced the grid for the very last time.

While there was to be no fairy-tale ending, the charismatic Italian, who finished 10th in Spain as compatriot Francesco Bagnaia took the chequered flag, bowed out with his place assured as one of the true motorsport greats.

In front of 75,000 adoring fans that included Brazil football legend Ronaldo, he rode an ovation lap in Valencia, which was his 432nd grand prix since starting his career back in 1996.

For much of a career spanning three decades, Rossi was the master of the art of eking out every last unit of energy from his 157kg metal charge to spellbinding effect.

He claimed his first world title in 1997, a year after making his 125cc debut, following up with the 250cc championship in 1999.

Graduating to the premier class, the 42-year-old was runner-up in his first season in 2000 before taking the final world title raced in the 500cc format a year later with Honda. He added six more in the new MotoGP class in 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2008 and 2009, the first two with Honda, the rest with Yamaha.

Rossi leaves his stage with 115 victories including a record 89 in MotoGP, a record 235 podiums (199 in the top flight), and the longest career of any rider in the sport's premier class.

Inevitably for a man in his forties competing against riders half his age, his fortunes have waned in recent years.

This season, he vacated his seat at Yamaha's main table to join their satellite SRT team in a straight swop with Fabio Quartararo, the Frenchman who wrapped up the world championship at Rossi's local track of Misano last month.

His last race victory was back in 2017, his last pole in 2018 and most recent podium last year, but the veteran never lost his huge following, which includes seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton as well as Hollywood A-listers Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise and Daniel Day Lewis.

On the only rider in history to win world championships in 125cc, 250cc, 500cc and MotoGP, Hamilton told the BBC: "Vale has an incredibly long career, and he was always pushing and never giving up. He has shown he is a great team player, humble with his approach and always smiling and positive.

1

Valentino Rossi is the only rider to win World Championships in four classes: 125cc, 250cc, 500cc and MotoGP.

9

Total number of World Championship titles Rossi has won - MotoGP/500cc (7) , 250cc (1) and 125cc (1).

65

Total number of pole positions attained by Rossi - MotoGP/500cc (55), 250cc (5) & 125cc (5).

115

Grand Prix victories across three classes. Only Giacomo Agostini with 122 wins has won more in GP racing.

235

Podium finishes earned, more than any other rider (second on this list is Agostini with 159).

"I think there is a lot to take away from the great leader that he is. It's beautiful to see he has achieved everything he wanted."

Talkative, funny and charming, Rossi has always been larger than life, on and off the track.

He once stopped his motorcycle on the edge of the track for a "pee break", attracted attention with a "Viagra" helmet and the flamboyant wigs he wore after his victories were always a post-race highlight.

The number of fans at races that wore his favourite colour, bright yellow, or waved flags with his race No. 46, testified to his ability to command the stage.

Despite the arrival of wrinkles, Rossi still looks like a pixie with the same smiling face and sparkling blue eyes. The brown curls, which at one time gave way to a shaved head, have returned and his English is still embellished with Italian expressions but that is all part of his charm as his closest rivals paid tribute to "The Doctor".

Retired two-time MotoGP champion Casey Stoner of Australia tweeted: "You've been without a doubt one of my greatest rivals, my achievements have been all the more validated having raced against you.

"We've had some tough battles over the years, I learnt a lot from you. I hope you enjoy the next chapter of your life, there is a lot left to enjoy."

Rossi has now hung up his MotoGP helmet but he will not be walking away from the sport, with work continuing at his "VR46 Academy", and his VR46 team will make its debut in next year's competition as a Ducati satellite.

His personal life is also about to get a lot busier - his partner, model-influencer Francesca Novello, 28, is expecting a baby girl.

With plans to try his luck on four wheels in GT Racing, Rossi's retirement is in name only.

He said recently: "I love to race with cars, so I think I will race with cars from next year, but it is not decided yet. I feel I am a rider or a driver all life long."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS