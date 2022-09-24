Fantastic way to end the day

RACE 1 (1,650M)

3 Smoothies has yet to race on the dirt but he impressed in his trial on the surface at Conghua. He is worth a look.

1 Toycoon is expected to lead, especially with Angus Chung's 10lb (4.54kg) apprentice claim. He could take some catching.

9 Yes We Can knows what racing on the dirt is all about. He should be at the finish for jockey Silvestre de Sousa.

7 Our Creed has shown some ability. Expect a strong showing with Zac Purton engaged.

RACE 2 (1,650M)

10 Jubilation has tumbled to a competitive rating. He is returning first-up following a solid trial on the dirt. Expect a top showing.

13 Pakistan Zindabad has mixed his form but has shown big improvement in this grade last season. He is favoured at the bottom of the handicap with Purton up.

3 Buddy Spirit has to show something sooner than later. He has found a competitive mark.

8 Run Run Good looks due for his first win. He gets his chance from an ideal gate on the dirt.

RACE 3 (1,400M) GROUP 3 CELEBRATION CUP

2 California Spangle should find the front and demolish this field with his impeccable record. This is his race to lose.

4 Healthy Happy is consistent. He looks capable of boxing on for second with an ideal run throughout.

3 Duke Wai is capable and did well to finish third first-up. He should have improved, but winning could be tough. A placing perhaps.

6 Cheerful Days has a powerful finish on his day. Look for him challenging late.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

5 Turbo Power caught the eye with a surging run from the rear first-up. He can take another step forward.

6 Sweet Encounter bounded at the start and missed the kick badly in his trial. Still, he has shown ability and is expected to put in a forward showing on debut.

9 Double Show is consistent. He is getting close to a first win for the in-form jockey Lyle Hewitson-trainer Douglas Whyte combo.

1 Fun N Glory is worth keeping safe.

RACE 5 ( 1,400M)

2 The Hulk did well first-up to finish second behind the impressive Victor The Winner. He should have improved further and is favoured remaining in Class 4. A strong showing is expected with Chung's 10lb claim.

1 Happy Daily is returning to a suitable grade following a sound first-up effort. Purton's booking bears close watching.

13 Jack Win appears better than his record suggests. It looks like he will relish this trip.

6 Stunning Impact is next best.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

6 Classic Posh can fire fresh. He is consistent and ticks a few boxes. Trainer David Hall is off to a strong start and his gelding can maintain his good fortune.

1 Metro Warrior has the class and the experience down the Sha Tin straight to win. A definite leading player with Purton engaged.

14 Ka Ying Spirit won well first-up but is rising in grade. He slots in light and the outside draw is ideal for the straight course.

13 Super Axiom will look the winner at some stage.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

11 King Of The Court has plenty of ability. It is hard to see how he is not a winner in Hong Kong yet. Perhaps a change in environment can spark him up.

4 Universal Horizon won well on debut in Hong Kong. He looks like an emerging talent.

2 Super Sunny Sing won well in his last start. Expect another forward showing as trainer Chris So has this horse in superb form.

6 Youthful Deal has claims.

RACE 8(1,600M)

11 Hit The Shot is better than his record suggests. It would not surprise to see him find his best. He moved well in his trial.

13 Boom Alliance went close early in his last campaign. He has shown the potential and has caught the eye at the trials.

3 Powerful Wings is looking to snap a run of consecutive runner-up efforts. He has acclimatised.

9 Looking Cool is consistent and has trialled very well.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

11 A Pal is facing a stiff task first-up but his trial was impressive. He gets a nice weight and the booking of Derek Leung should ensure he gets his chance. His form in Australia was solid.

8 Tuchel showed a stack of class last term with a pair of successes. He can score.

6 Never Too Soon was caught with too much work to do in his last start. He can bounce back.

12 Infinite Power mixes his form but has the class to figure.

RACE 10 (1,200M)

3 Fantastic Way does not know how to run a bad race. He looks very well placed off a rating of 91, especially after his tidy trial on the dirt. He will be ridden by Vagner Borges, a four-time champion jockey in his native Brazil.

9 Rock Ya Heart is worth each-way. He can perform first-up. He boasts a win over the classy California Spangle.

11 You'remyeverything is chasing a hat-trick of wins. He has the potential to kick on with Chung's 10lb claim.

2 Fantastic Treasure appears to have put soundness issues behind him. Keep safe.

•Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club