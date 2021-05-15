Fantastic Treasure can stay unbeaten

RACE 1 (1,200M)

9 Golden Mission has gone close on a number of occasions without scoring. He needs only to offset the awkward gate to be competitive under Joao Moreira.

1 Valiant Elegance is on the quick back-up after racing in the midweek fixture for third place. He has race-fitness on his side.

3 Winning Strikes mixes his form but is a consistent customer on the dirt. He has drawn well.

4 Supreme Patrol can bounce back to form, especially in this grade.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

3 Hearty Wish caught the eye at the trials. From a good gate, it would not surprise to see him win first-up.

7 So Awesome is racing well without winning. He is another who is favoured by the draw.

1 Diamond Brilliant can roll forward and get his chance by making his own luck.

8 Sparkling Star has more ability than his record suggests.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

2 Hardly Swears is stepping down to Class 4 which looks suitable. The engagement of Derek Leung suggests he will prove difficult to beat.

1 Casa De Forca is returning first-up. He is consistent and this is not an overly strong contest.

5 Packing Award ran a blinder on debut to finish second, before being interfered with last start for 10th. He can bounce back with Zac Purton hopping back up.

4 Party Genius kicked clear for a tidy win last time. He needs only to offset the awkward gate to be in the thick of things again.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

8 August Moon logged a career-best third last time to indicate strong and steady improvement. He can prove difficult to catch.

6 This Is Guts is stepping out off the back of an eye-catching trial success. He looks ready to perform first-up for trainer David Hayes.

7 Treasure Of Field, who has Purton on debut, also trialled well.

9 Xponential is next best. He just struggles to maintain his consistency.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

6 Branding Power has taken time to acclimatise in Hong Kong but is showing signs that a win is close. He is favoured from Gate 2.

9 Sam's Love is competitive in this grade. He bears watching with Purton aboard.

7 Green Envy mixes his form. But, if he can offset the wide gate, he is not without a chance.

3 Super Mission is lightly raced and is on the up.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

2 Gluck Racer is looking for back-to-back wins. His best is still to come and his most recent trial suggests he can follow up.

6 Oscar Glory looks to have ability but is struggling to piece it all together. His best run came over this course and distance.

9 Good Buddy is lightly raced. He is coming to hand nicely and the inside gate should afford him every opportunity.

4 City Legend is racing well. He is next best.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

2 All In Mind is racing with plenty of intent. From the inside gate with Moreira astride, he should get every opportunity to snag a first win this season.

8 Like That slots in light and is a winner already this season. It would not surprise to see him make a strong challenge.

4 Regency Bo Bo is looking for back-to-back wins.

3 Heza Beauty is next best.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

2 Ping Hai Bravo is a four-time course-and-distance winner this term. He was a winner in this grade two starts ago, so Class 2 poses no threat.

9 Master Montaro, a powerful finisher, is not without a leading chance if he gets a race run to suit.

13 Flying Genius is a small horse, so the light weight will suit him. Worth each-way.

8 Lucky More has soundness issues but possesses a blistering turn of foot when in the mood. Do not discount with Purton aboard.

RACE 9 (1,600M)

9 Kasi Farasi gets a handy 5lb (2.27kg) claim from apprentice Jerry Chau, who is running hot with six wins from his last 18 rides. He can test this bunch with a low weight from the soft gate.

6 Vitralite definitely has ability although he is just struggling to show it at the races.

7 Beauty Fit has plenty of ability, being unbeaten twice in Australia. His slow start has cost him dearly in Hong Kong.

10 Meaningful Star is racing well and clearly relished getting out to the mile last time.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

4 Fantastic Treasure is looking to remain unbeaten with his fifth successive win, despite facing Class 2 rivals for the first time. He won with authority last start.

9 E Star is looking for back-to-back wins. He gets in light.

2 Beauty Smile has proven to be a tough on-pacer with two wins this campaign. He has drawn well.

13 Private Rocket is next best with no weight on his back.