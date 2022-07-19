Fans shamed in Australia; NZ reeling after series loss

SYDNEY • Rugby Australia yesterday blasted the behaviour of Wallabies fans who called England coach Eddie Jones "a traitor" as "totally unacceptable", while banning a spectator for life after he climbed on top of a grandstand.

Over the weekend, footage on social media emerged of Australian Jones, who was the national team's coach from 2001 to 2005, being heckled several times after the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Saturday, which England won 21-17.

The home crowd were incensed after the visiting Red Rose sealed the three-match series 2-1, following their second Test win in Brisbane.

One clip showed him in a fiery verbal exchange with supporters after being called "a traitor", with Jones turning towards a beer-swilling man and yelling back at him.

"What did you say? What did you say," the 62-year-old shouted as a security official held him back. "Come here and say it. Come here and say it. Come here and say it."

Rugby Australia condemned the abuse directed at Jones and other members of England's coaching team. "The offensive remarks made by spectators in the members' areas towards England staff were unacceptable - and not representative of the values of rugby," said a statement from Andy Marinos, chief executive officer of Rugby Australia.

"We have a zero-tolerance policy for inappropriate behaviour, and we're working on appropriate sanctions for these individuals.

"Rugby prides itself on values of respect and integrity - as seen in the players of both teams after the final whistle of a hard-fought series at the SCG on Saturday night."

Marinos reserved particular scorn for a man who clambered up the SCG's big screen and jumped onto the roof of a stand, before reportedly urinating off the side. Local police said a 31-year-old man was arrested after the incident.

"The deplorable actions of the alleged intruder that made his way to the roof of the grandstand were disgraceful and dangerous," he said. "This individual has been issued with a life ban from Rugby Australia events, and we will continue to support the authorities in their handling of the matter."

Australia's first Test at the SCG since 1986 will probably be the last for many years with the finishing touches being put to the rebuilt Sydney Football Stadium next door ahead of its opening on Sept 2.

Rivals New Zealand are also still smarting from their first series defeat on home soil since 1994, with former All Blacks great Wayne Shelford yesterday ramping up the pressure on beleaguered coach Ian Foster, saying it was clear there was "something wrong" after back-to-back Ireland defeats.

On the Kiwis' fourth loss in their last five Tests, he told broadcaster TVNZ: "It's just not gelling that well. Under pressure, they're a team that doesn't always crack but they end up making a lot more mistakes than what they'd normally make. If it comes to Ian Foster being dropped or possibly standing down, the decision's got to come from the NZRU (New Zealand Rugby)."

Former All Blacks captain Sean Fitzpatrick was in unison over the worrying signs ahead of two Tests against world champions South Africa.

"The questions will be asked. Have they the right coaches?" he said on Sky Sports. "We were out-coached, without question. So they (NZRU) need to decide what they're going to do going forward."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS