Fancied Irish claim opener, favourite to top group

POOL A

Ireland 27

Scotland 3

TOKYO • In their last 20 Six Nations head-to-heads, Ireland have beaten Scotland 16 times, and so it was little wonder yesterday that the second-ranked team dominated every category against a side they love playing against.

What was surprising, though, during the emphatic 27-3 Rugby World Cup win in Yokohama, was the lack of fight normally associated with Scottish sides, with coach Gregor Townsend disappointed that "we didn't play as the best version of ourselves".

All they could muster was a penalty from Greig Laidlaw. While a lot of it had to do with the eighth-ranked team being their own worst enemy, with 12 handling errors and eight turnovers, Ireland were imperious on the counter.

The Irish pack ran the show in the first half, with tries in the first 24 minutes via tight-five forwards James Ryan and Tadhg Furlong, and captain and hooker Rory Best.

Ireland added the bonus-point fourth try to wing Andrew Conway inside an hour. Rain arrived as forecast just before half-time, and a slippery ball and a mean Irish defence ruined any chances of a comeback, despite flanker Peter O'Mahony and centre Bundee Aki leaving early with head injuries.

Ireland showed why they had entered the quadrennial showpiece as the world's best team for the first time in their history. With only hosts Japan, Russia and Samoa to play, they should win Pool A.

Coach Joe Schmidt was thrilled his men had lived up to the hype.

"I was delighted with the first half, we really put some pressure on, defensively as well as in attack," he said. "They are a team that will be very, very hard to bowl later.

"Maybe we just got them early enough that they hadn't quite hit their straps."

With Ireland's impressive pack likely to have too much in five days' time for a Japanese eight, who were troubled up front by Russia in their opener, he can already effectively already start to prepare for a likely quarter-final against South Africa.

In the earlier Pool B match, Italy had to come from behind in an error-strewn 47-22 win over lowly Namibia in Higashiosaka, where captain Sergio Parisse became only the third man to play in five Cups.

Separately, Reece Hodge was yesterday cited for a dangerous tackle on Fiji flanker Peceli Yato in Australia's 39-21 Pool D win on Saturday. The winger faces a ban of two to 10 weeks after a disciplinary hearing on a date to be confirmed.

ASSOCIATED PRESS, REUTERS