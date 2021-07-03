Fan who caused crash to stand trial in October

LE CREUSOT • The spectator accused of having caused a massive pile-up during the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race in Brittany will stand trial on Oct 14, the local prosecutor's department said yesterday.

The unnamed 30-year-old Frenchwoman is being charged with involuntarily causing injury and putting the life of others at risk, the prosecutor added in a statement.

She had been holding up a cardboard sign saying "Go! Grandpa and granny" and facing away from the cyclists at a television camera as they passed.

German rider Tony Martin was sent tumbling when he rode straight into the sign, and a large number of other riders came down in the ensuing pile-up.

The spectator was released from police custody yesterday, after being arrested on Wednesday when she presented herself at a police station in Brittany.

The charges under consideration carry a maximum of two years in prison, depending on the severity of the cyclists' injuries, local prosecutor Camille Miansoni said, but a prison term is thought to be unlikely.

"She expressed a feeling of shame, of fear for the consequences of her actions," he said at a Thursday news conference in Brest, where the crash occurred.

He added that the woman had no police or justice records and had expressed fear and shame after what she said was a moment of "idiocy".

Her actions had been intended as an affectionate message for her grandparents, whom he said were "unconditional, assiduous fans of the Tour de France".

"She needed that time to process, in a way, what had happened to her," Miansoni added.

He revealed that the woman, who lives a few kilometres from the scene of the crash, seemed "overwhelmed" by the spotlight placed on her actions by the news media and on social media.

Slovenia's Matej Mohoric won Stage 7 yesterday as Dutchman Mathieu van der Poel kept the yellow jersey after leading a breakaway on an epic 249km run from Vierzon to Le Creusot.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, NYTIMES