Families bond over archery, urban farming at 2D1N camp organised by Team Nila

SINGAPORE - Team Nila, the volunteering arm of ActiveSG, organised a two-day, one-night urban sport holiday camp that ended on Saturday (Dec 12).

The camp was part of ActiveSG's Year End School Holiday Programme and saw 125 participants aged four to 69 from 32 families.

At the camp, which was held at five ActiveSG Sport Centres, parents and children bonded over activities such as archery, urban farming and outdoor cooking.

Participant Hameiza Chia, who attended the camp with his family of four, said: "This camp was very meaningful and impactful for my family.

"We are thankful to have this camp as we could bond through sport. Team Nila volunteers ensured that we had a good experience and enforced the safety measures well."

This is the first camp organised by Team Nila since the start of Phase 2 of the circuit breaker.

Participants had to stay within their respective families and no inter-mingling was allowed.

They also had to take their temperature thrice daily and sanitise their hands after every activity.