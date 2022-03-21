Fame and glory again for Crutchley's star

Bold front runner Fame Star turned back the clock with a dashing end-to-end display of speed and resilience that snapped a long run of outs on Saturday.

The US-bred sprinter might be in his fifth season at Kranji, but he has always commanded respect when he rolls forward.

But, since his last win in a Kranji Stakes A race over 1,200m going back to February 2020 first-up from his 2019 Group 2 EW Barker Trophy (1,400m) triumph, 18 starts have gone by without his greeting the judge.

The jury was out whether the Twirling Candy seven-year-old had seen better days, but an astute placing in Saturday's $100,000 Class 1 race over 1,200m provided a resounding answer that there was still plenty of residual value left.

The short course appealed, while trainer Stephen Crutchley's decision to use leading apprentice jockey Jerlyn Seow to shave off another 3kg from the already light 52kg was another clever move. As if there were not enough stars aligned, the barrier gods gifted them with Gate 2.

However, races are not won on paper but on grass. Fame Star still had some serious rivals to beat.

But, once Seow drove him to a soft lead, neither Kharisma (Marc Lerner), a big flop, nor Makkem Lad (Yusoff Fadzli), his regular speed foe, could deny him his ninth win.

The fast-closing Rocket Star (Manoel Nunes) scythed at the margin, but a love for a good scrap and the 6kg pull in weights saved Fame Star by a head.

Grand Koonta (Wong Chin Chuen) was third, 11/4 lengths away, edging out Mr Malek (Simon Kok) into fourth place by a head.

The winning time was 1min 8.88sec for the 1,200m on the Short Course D.

Crutchley, who had been taking care of Fame Star from Day 1 - be it as assistant-trainer to either John O'Hara or Leslie Khoo - was a happy man after bringing up his second victory and first main race win since he was granted a trainer's licence this year.