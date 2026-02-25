Fairy tale run at S’pore Smash ends in the hands of idols for local teenage duo

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Singapore's Chloe Lai (left) and Loy Ming Ying were beaten by Japan’s third seeds Miwa Harimoto and Hina Hayata on Feb 25.

SINGAPORE – Of the squad of 15 Singaporean players competing at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash, women’s doubles wild card entry Loy Ming Ying and Chloe Lai were the least expected to make a prolonged run in the highest tier of the WTT Series.

Ahead of the event, the spotlight was on teammates Izaac Quek and Koen Pang, who made a quarter-final run in the men’s doubles in 2024.

This time, however, the teenagers were the ones who gave much cheer to local fans, as on Feb 24 they became the first Singaporean women’s pair to make the quarter-finals of the tournament with an upset win over sixth-seeded duo German Wan Yuan and Australian Liu Yangzi.

The sole Singaporeans left in the US$1.55 million (S$1.96 million) tournament after day three, on Feb 25 they were hoping to score another upset over their idols, Japan’s third seeds Miwa Harimoto and Hina Hayata.

Unfortunately, their fairytale run at The Kallang’s OCBC Arena ended as the Japanese emerged victorious, beating the unranked pair 3-0 (11-6, 11-9, 11-9).

Ming Ying, 15, who managed to get a wefie with the Japanese duo after the match, said: “I slept super well last night knowing that I’ll be playing my idols today.

“I was very excited and very nervous because you don’t get to play these top players often, so this is a very hard-earned opportunity to be able to play with them and I learnt a lot.”

After breezing through the first set, the Japanese pair looked comfortable during the start of the second as they took a 5-1 lead.

A strong push from Lai helped the Singaporeans claim a 9-8 lead, but they ultimately fell short.

They found themselves in the same situation in the third set, coming from 1-4 down to 9-8, but the teenagers were unable to convert and claim the set.

Lai, 18, said: “I think we played pretty good… better than we expected, because the opponent is so strong.

“But we were strong in the second set, that’s why we managed to get nine points, which was quite close. There’s a bit of pity there, but we performed quite well.

“We feel more confident now, knowing that we are not that far away from the top players around the world, so that boosts our confidence.”

Harimoto was surprised when told that the Singaporeans were big fans of hers.

Sharing that she has chatted with Ming Ying previously at the Asian Championships, the 17-year-old said: “When we see each other we’ll say hi, I think she’s really cute… I’ve always been the younger one previously, so I didn’t really have that chance of being the ‘senior’.

“This is probably the first time I’ve had younger players who (idolise me) that are already so strong. I feel like I can make friends with them, and that makes me really happy.

“We all love table tennis, so hopefully we will get to face each other again in future tournaments.”

Japan’s Hina Hayata (left) and Miwa Harimoto in action against Singapore’s Loy Ming Ying and Chloe Lai in the Singapore Smash women's doubles quarter-finals on Feb 25. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

Despite the defeat, the Singapore Smash journey continues for the Singaporean pair, as they will play in the Singapore Youth Smash from Feb 26 to March 1.

Once again, the fourth day of competition saw the form book thrown out, with several upsets posted at the OCBC Arena.

In the women’s doubles quarter-finals, China’s fifth-seeded Kuai Man and Chen Yi beat South Korean top seeds Kim Na-yeong and Ryu Hanna 3-1 (11-7, 9-11, 12-10, 13-11). They will face Harimoto and Hayata in the semi-finals on Feb 26.

Nineteenth-ranked Spaniard Maria Xiao and Romania’s Adina Diaconu came from behind to beat second-seeded women’s doubles pair Satsuki Odo (Japan) and South Korea’s Joo Cheon-hui 3-2 (8-11, 11-7, 5-11, 11-9, 11-8).

In the mixed doubles, Kim later paired up with Hong Kong’s Baldwin Chan to defeat Huang Youzheng and Chen 3-0 (11-5, 11-6, 13-11) and book a semi-final meeting with South Korea’s top seeds Shin Yu-bin and Lim Jong-hoon.

Chen and Huang’s exit from the tournament also means that a non-Chinese pair will be crowned mixed doubles champions for the first time in all Grand Smash events since 2022. The other semi-final will see Brazil’s third seeds Hugo Calderano and Bruna Takahashi going up against Hong Kong’s second seeded pair Wong Chun Ting and Doo Hoi Kem.

In the evening’s action, China’s women’s singles world No. 1 and defending champion Sun Yingsha was made to work as she defeated Romania’s 43rd-ranked Elizabeta Samara 3-1 (11-4, 9-11, 11-8, 11-5). She will face world No. 14 compatriot Shi Xunyao in the round of 16 on Feb 27.

China’s top-ranked Sun Yingsha defeated Romania’s world No. 43 Elizabeta Samara 3-1 in the women’s singles round of 32. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

Sun said: “We actually haven’t played each other very much, and our last match was three years ago.

“Her experience in matches is really quite good… her first three shots in the rally are very fast, so when I wasn’t in a very comfortable position on court at times, I kept feeling like I couldn’t really get into my own rhythm.”