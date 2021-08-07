'Fairy tale' on the sand for Ross, new partner

TOKYO • Olympic champions are generally showered with freebies but of all the prizes that await them, the United States women's beach volleyball gold medallists are most hoping for free passes to Stagecoach.

The California music festival was the scene four years ago where April Ross, who took bronze at the 2016 Rio Games and silver at the 2012 London Games with separate partners, met by chance indoor volleyball roster-cut Alix Klineman.

The pair hit it off instantly, beginning an Olympic run that yesterday finished with what Ross called a "fairy tale" for the Southern California duo.

Ross and Klineman's dominant 21-15, 21-16 win over Australia's Mariafe Artacho del Solar and Taliqua Clancy counted as the fourth US women's gold in a sport introduced to the Olympics in 1996 but the Americans' first since London.

"We went out there and just put it all out there," said Klineman, who had been seeking redemption after not making the US indoor volleyball team in 2016.

With chants of "U-S-A" from 20 team administrative staff members cheering them in an otherwise empty Shiokaze Park, the Americans started off strong and sailed through despite the scorching sun, with temperatures off court up to 32 deg C and on the sand court 45 deg C.

"It meant a lot to hear our delegation start chanting. It's a lot more personal, but we still felt the gravity of the situation at the match and how big it was," Ross said.

Asked about her country's fourth gold in a sport founded by the Americans, she said: "I thought about the tradition and it means a lot to uphold that."

Swiss duo Anouk Verge-Depre and Joana Heidrich won the bronze medal after defeating Latvia's Tina Graudina and Anastasija Kravcenoka 21-19, 21-15 earlier in the day.

Like any good fairy tale, some monsters blocked the heroines' path. Klineman's rocky transition to what she has described as the "higher-intensity" version of the indoor version smoothed out only after embracing watching herself play.

"I was not catching on," the 31-year-old said. "I couldn't understand why things were not clicking. I would watch it (and realise) what it felt like wasn't what it looked like. That's when things started to click a little bit faster."

"The risk Alix took to come out to the beach, I can't fathom that it worked out the way it did," Ross added.

"It's kind of a fairy-tale story. I'm going at 39 (years old) to try and get my first gold medal and that fact it actually happened feels so special and surreal."

Ross took a wefie of them on the medal podium at the temporary court, and having achieved what they set out to do four years ago, they now intend to party hard.

"In the back of my head, I'm thinking we should get VIP tickets for the next Stagecoach," she said. The festival returns from a two-year pandemic hiatus in April.

