Fair qualification for tokyo games: IOC

TOKYO • The International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach has assured athletes that, in the light of the coronavirus outbreak, the organisation is doing its best to find solutions to challenges faced in their attempts to qualify for the Tokyo Games.

In a letter published on the Athlete365 platform on the Olympic website, he acknowledged that the cancellations and postponements of various qualifiers around the world is a "major concern", but reiterated his promise of a "fair process" for the Games.

The 66-year-old also thanked athletes for their "flexibility and solidarity" for cooperating with last-minute changes.

"Of course, we know that the ongoing Olympic qualification is challenging and that it requires a lot of flexibility from you, your national Olympic committee (NOC) and your international federation (IF)," he wrote.

"Some of you had to change your competition schedule, training and travel plans because of venue changes and travel restrictions.

"I want to personally thank you for all this flexibility and solidarity, which is the true Olympic spirit.

"Rest assured that the IOC continues to work hard with the NOCs and the IFs to find solutions for these challenges and to ensure a fair Olympic qualification under these circumstances."

The IOC has said many times that the Olympics will go on as planned from July 24 to Aug 9 amid suggestions that the multi-sport event could be cancelled or postponed.

Last week, the World Health Organisation (WHO) participated in a conference call with dozens of medical officers for the international sports federations that run the competitions at the Games.

The discussion turned to worst-case scenarios for the Games, and the risks and benefits of a fan-free Olympics, according to several people familiar with the nearly two-hour call, all of whom requested anonymity because they were not authorised to speak about a conversation the WHO deemed private.

Fan-free competitions, with only sports officials and broadcasters as spectators, was one of a number of options suggested for managing large sporting events in the weeks and months before the Games.

TIMES OF UNCERTAINTY Some of you had to change your competition schedule, training and travel plans because of venue changes and travel restrictions. I want to personally thank you for all this flexibility and solidarity, which is the true Olympic spirit. THOMAS BACH, International Olympic Committee president on the cancellations and postponements of Tokyo Games qualifiers.

An expert from the WHO said that the most important thing would be to create a screening process for participants, athletes, fans and others, and to create a risk profile of countries and regions. Participants on the call also discussed the different risk profiles of indoor and outdoor events, as well as those for contact and non-contact sports.

Tarik Jasarevic, a spokesman for the WHO, declined to comment because "that call was not public".

But he said that the WHO's role is not to call off - or to permit - any sporting events but is merely "to provide rational and science-based public-health guidance and recommendations".

Tokyo Games organisers, meanwhile, said yesterday that construction of all eight new permanent venues for the Olympics and Paralympics is now complete, with the last being the US$523 million (S$720.5 million) Tokyo Aquatics Centre finished at the end of last month. Other venues include the main Olympic stadium, which was designed by renowned Japanese architect Kengo Kuma.

The organising committee's president, Yoshiro Mori, also said yesterday that the Olympic torch handover ceremony in Greece on March 19 will be held without children because of the virus, as will the arrival ceremony in Japan the next day.

REUTERS, NYTIMES, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE