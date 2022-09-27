Fahmi strikes gold in lucky last

The goggles felt more like a snorkel mask when Fahmi Rosman brought his first winner Silent Is Gold back to scales in Saturday's last race.

Already after he finally crossed that elusive winning post in first place, the 26-year-old stood high in the irons to shout his delight.

In racing, 12 rides to break the duck would not really qualify as light at the end of the tunnel - but nine months does.

Long waits are par for the course for apprentice jockeys.

But Fahmi's had been plagued by so many untimely knee injuries that the rollercoaster of emotions culminated with an explosion of tears of joy on Saturday.

After the salute to the heavens and the fist pumps, it was only when the enormity of the occasion dawned on him that the waterworks began.

"It wasn't planned, it was on impulse because I've waited for this moment for so long. But, luckily, I stood up after the line, or I would have been fined $500," said Fahmi, about the smart timing of his celebratory gesture.

"Then, I teared up, but nobody could see with my goggles on. And I burst into tears when my boss (Daniel Meagher) came up and gave me a hug.

"He's the one who taught me to pick myself up and be patient when I had moments of doubt, especially after the knee injury in January (which delayed his riding debut by three months).

"I now want to ride a winner for him as I've been trying so hard. We've got so many placings with Webster and Lim's Wish.

"Saimee (Jumaat) was my first master and he also gave me a lot of confidence. He's been a big help."