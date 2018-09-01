Fabulous one the one to catch

RACE 1 (1,000M)

4 Triumphant Jewel, the first runner for new trainer Jimmy Ting and first Hong Kong ride for South African Grant van Niekerk, has trialled well and should go close.

2 Lightning Steed was progressing the right way before a failure over 1,200m at the season finale. Expect an improved effort.

6 Happy Tour debuts here. A son of Snitzel out of a sister to 2008 Australian Horse of the Year Weekend Hussler, he looks to have promise.

3 Victory Power will start short for champion jockey Zac Purton, but he may be worth opposing at too short a quote.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

7 Lucky Storm was one of three horses successful at the first barrier trial session at Conghua Racecourse, the Hong Kong Jockey Club's new site in mainland China, last week and he deserves close attention in this spot.

1 Triumphant Light makes just his second appearance in Class 5, having been beaten by a short head at his previous attempt in the grade. He'll be around the mark.

8 Sports Master showed signs of finding form at the end of last season. Expect a positive effort.

10 The Show can bob up fresh.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

4 Fabulous One looked rejuvenated in a recent trial and looks spot on for his return. He did run third to Seasons Bloom and Blizzard in this race last year and, with only 110 pounds (50kg) on his back, he should be hard to catch.

5 Jumbo Luck has had a number of health issues but there's no doubting his talent. He looked good winning a trial last weekend and he deserves respect with no weight.

2 Winner's Way has also trialled well leading into his return. He looms as the one to beat.

1 Southern Legend steps out for the first time since winning the Kranji Mile in Singapore in May. He has bigger fish to fry, but expect a good return nonetheless.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

8 Victor Emperor has not raced since January due to leg issues, but he looks like he's been primed to make a strong start to this season.

4 Multimax won in Class 3 on this card two seasons ago but it has all been downhill from there. Still, he looks to have a win left him in this grade. He'll press forward and it is a matter of how long he can stick on.

9 Regency Honey has trialled well and can figure even from an awkward draw.

12 Corre Rapido's form on turf has been poor but he showed some good signs on dirt at the end of last term and it wouldn't surprise to see him improve.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

4 King Opie came to hand very quickly at the end of last season. He has trialled well and looks ready to win his way into Class 3 here.

13 Super Euro Star won off a similar rating to begin his season last September. If Matthew Poon can take him to the front, he could prove hard to run down yet again.

7 Peace N Prosperity's Sha Tin form leaves plenty to be desired, but he gets his chance to hit the board at the New Territories track for the first time.

10 Money Marshal will eventually want further than 1,200m but his trial leading in was very good and he could improve.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

7 Impeccable Fellow's preparation for this campaign has looked solid and he has drawn a good gate, so it wouldn't surprise to see him begin his season with a win.

6 Strathspey has looked a winner in waiting for quite some time. He looks fairly wound up and he should be hard to beat.

11 Golden Four is still acclimatising but he has been fair in all of his starts. It won't take much for him to figure.

2 Beauty Day, the brother to Able Friend's bridesmaid Beauty Flame, can finish in the placings.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

5 Golden Dash returns to the races for the first time since March and makes his Class 3 debut. The blinkers have been applied as he steps back in trip to 1,000m and he looked sharp in the headgear in a trial last weekend. He should be hard to beat in this spot.

1 Smart Leader won three times in Australia when named Scarecrow. He has had a limited preparation in Hong Kong, with six gallops and a trial since his arrival in mid-June. Still, it won't take much for him to figure in this spot.

2 Turf Sprint is another who spent most of his off-season at Conghua and he looks primed for his reappearance.

8 Nice Fandango will likely lead and can stay on for a placing.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

5 Hang's Decision still holds the 1,400m track record at Sha Tin, having won impressively in Class 2 14 months back. However, he was winless in 17 starts last term and now finds himself 11 points adrift of where he was when he last won. Everything suggests that he should be near a victory again.

9 Noble Steed was bandied about as a potential Derby contender last season after winning his second start. However, he was unable to win in two further starts in Class 4, not coming close to qualifying for the Derby, while he ran second in a late-season cameo. He should progress this season and can begin with a bang.

4 Villa Fionn clearly has talent and he'll be around the mark.

3 Roundabout is next best with Victor Wong's 10-pound claim coming into play.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

5 Sun Touch has not raced since April but should be suited by 1,200m fresh, even though his best runs have come over 1,400m. If he can push forward to lead, he will prove hard to run down.

1 Attention steps out in Class 3 for the first time. The Australian Group 2 winner showed promise at his first Hong Kong start and wasn't too bad at his second outing behind exciting galloper Hot King Prawn, but he was beaten out of sight last time out. Still, with blinkers applied from a good draw, he deserves respect.

6 Super Wise has trialled well and should be around the mark.

9 Good Beauty will be running on late.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

2 Citron Spirit is at a rating where it is hard for him to win. However, his trial leading into this was very good and this only looks to have a few chances, so he gets the nod.

1 Rattan won by four lengths last start - his first run since the Hong Kong Derby. Perhaps he'll be more of a fresh 1,400m-1,600m horse than a middle-distance type. If so, he'll be hard to beat here even from the wide gate.

3 Rivet hasn't lived up to expectations in Hong Kong but he showed a hint of promise when racing forward at his last start. Expect similar tactics to be employed.

6 Harmony Victory was a two-time Group 1 winner in Brazil. That form generally doesn't stack up abroad, but visually, he looked one right out of the box over there - and still so green - so he can't be completely dismissed.