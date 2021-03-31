FA Cup semi to be pilot for fans' return

LONDON • An FA Cup semi-final and the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield are to be used as pilot events for the return of fans as coronavirus restrictions in England are eased, United Kingdom Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said on Monday.

Britain has entered the second phase of its road map out of a third national lockdown thanks in large part to a successful vaccination drive.

Grassroots outdoor sport has resumed but the further easing of restrictions is dependent on the continued success of the vaccine roll-out and infection rates.

Among a number of pilot events to trial the return of large crowds will be one of the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley next month.

Chelsea play Manchester City on April 17, with Leicester taking on Southampton the following day.

The FA Cup final and the World Snooker Championship are also on the schedule but a full list of pilot events has yet to be published.

"We want to get as many people back as safely as possible," Mr Dowden told the BBC.

"We want to make it as simple and convenient as possible for people. That's why we are conducting these pilots.

"The plan is to look at factors like one-way systems, ventilation within a stadium and how you interact in terms of getting to and from the venue."

He refused to be drawn on how many spectators would be permitted to attend the Wembley semi-final that would be used as a pilot.

The third step of the easing of restrictions, on May 17 at the earliest, would allow stadiums to open with a 25 per cent capacity limit, up to a maximum of 10,000 spectators.

The current plan is for all restrictions on social contact to be lifted on June 21.

Wembley is set to host seven Euro 2020 matches, including both semi-finals, on July 6 and 7, and the final on July 11.

The Euros are due to start on June 11 and Italy coach Roberto Mancini has called for the introduction of larger squad limits due to the risk of players contracting Covid-19.

National team managers are expected to name 23 players for the competition, but the former Manchester City boss believes a change to the rules would be sensible as Europe is battling a third wave of infections.

"Expanding the squad to 25 or 26 players could be a good thing, because the season has been very tough," he said on local TV.

"Plus, you never know, someone could contract the virus during the tournament. It would then become difficult to find other players, because they would have all gone on holiday.

"In this eventuality, should Uefa decide to do this, I would be in absolute agreement."

