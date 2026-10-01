F1 fever hits KL: Star drivers spotted pumping petrol and playing tourist ahead of race weekend

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Mercedes’ rising star Kimi Antonelli (left) visited SplashMania Waterpark, while Cadillac driver Valtteri Bottas took to the cycling trails around the Sepang area.

PETALING JAYA – Formula 1 fever has officially taken over Malaysia’s capital, as the world’s fastest drivers touched down in the country for a weekend of high-speed action and local sightseeing.

Several drivers have already won the hearts of local fans by swopping their racing suits for casual wear and taking to the streets of Kuala Lumpur.

Platforms like Instagram, Threads, and X have been flooded with viral clips and photos of the grid’s biggest names soaking in the local culture, visiting iconic landmarks, and in one particular case, doing their own mundane chores.

Leading the pack on social media is none other than seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton. The Ferrari driver was spotted doing something remarkably ordinary: casually pumping his own petrol at a local station.

Dressed down and wearing sunglasses, Hamilton was seen handling the fuel nozzle with the same focus he applies to the hairpin turns on the track.

Netizens were quick to flood the comments section, with one user joking, “Even an F1 champion knows you have to shake the car a bit to get your money’s worth!” while another noted, “Only in KL can you pull up to refuel and see Lewis Hamilton at the next pump.”

But Hamilton is not the only one making the most of his Malaysian pit stop. Other drivers have been actively documenting their tourism rounds across the city.

Several Instagram reels and Threads posts show the grid’s young stars marvelling at the sheer scale of the Petronas Twin Towers, snapping selfies from the KLCC park.

One viral reel captured a couple of drivers attempting to navigate a busy Bukit Bintang intersection, looking both amused and slightly overwhelmed by the bustling KL traffic.

From trying local delicacies at upscale restaurants to taking morning jogs around the city centre, the drivers seem fully committed to experiencing what Kuala Lumpur has to offer.

“I was just walking out of a mall, and I saw a crowd gathering. Next thing I know, I’m taking a selfie with my favourite driver,” shared a thrilled fan on Threads, alongside a photo that quickly garnered thousands of likes.

Also in Klang Valley, Mercedes rising star Kimi Antonelli, adopted a very different form of recreation when he visited SplashMania Waterpark at Gamuda Cove.

The championship leader appeared to throw himself into the experience, with his racing mates taking on the water slides several times.

“We need a little bit of adrenaline, we are in Malaysia and we are at a water park,” said the 20-year-old Italian in his Instagram.

In the video he can be seen enjoying his time with his friends at the water park.

Property developer Gamuda Land did not want to miss the fun and posted in the comment section: “Welcome to Malaysia, Kimi! Seems like you enjoyed SplashMania”

Antonelli spent time going around Kuala Lumpur visiting places such as KLCC as well, taking in the city before turning his attention to the business of racing.

Cadillac driver Valtteri Bottas also has been making the most of his time in Malaysia ahead of this weekend’s race at the Sepang International Circuit, taking to the cycling trails around the Sepang area.

Bottas, who is known for his passion for cycling, shared glimpses of his ride on social media, with images and videos showing him cycling along roads surrounded by oil palm plantations.

“Acclimatise and ready,” he posted on his Instagram.

He was also spotted at the Golden Palm Tree Sepang Resort during his stay in the area.

Bottas is among the experienced names returning to Sepang as Formula One makes its first appearance at the circuit since 2017.

The 10-time Grand Prix winner returned to the F1 grid this season with Cadillac after serving as a Mercedes reserve driver in 2025.

The F1 team’s social media also shared images highlighting some of the country’s attractions, including the PETRONAS Twin Towers and Batu Caves, while McLaren posted an image of the iconic Lord Murugan statue at Batu Caves.

The Bahrain Grand Prix, relocated to Sepang following the cancellation of the original race in Bahrain, will be held from Oct 2 to 4.

The 2026 race will be held over 56 laps of the 5.543km Sepang circuit, with the main event scheduled for 3pm on Sunday. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK