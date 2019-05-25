Exultant oozes Class

RACE 1 (1,200M)

7 Aethero couldn't have been more impressive on debut. If he finds that level of form again, he'll go home the winner. 9 Judy's Star caught the eye when finishing runner-up behind Winning Method. He's capable of serving it up to the rest of the field outside of Aethero. 4 Sparkling Knight has the runs on the board. He'll be thereabouts. 3 Shadow Breaker is next best.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

2 Chicken Dance was a debut second in March. He closed impressively and a breakthrough win at his second start wouldn't surprise. 7 Victory In Hand closed for fifth on debut. He's capable of progressing further and, from the draw, he is expected to push forward. 8 Supreme Plus improved back to 1,200m last start. He'll get back in the run but he remains a big watch, especially if the speed is on. 10 Shining Ace won't be too far away.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

7 Exponents was an excellent winner on the dirt at his latest. He's a winner on both surfaces, including a class win over this course and distance last prep. He's capable of getting the job done again. 1 Majestic Endeavour has placed in three of his last four starts. Handy claim from Alfred Chan takes 10lb (4.54kg) off his back. Drawn wide, he's expected to push forward. 9 Surewin is one of many Michael Chang runners finding form late in the season. He gets Moreira on this time and is worth consideration. 5 Sports Master holds three runner-up efforts from his last four outings. His consistency warrants respect.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

1 Voyage Warrior has emerged as one of Hong Kong's brightest talents, following two consecutive wins. He'll go forward and get every chance to win his way into Class 2. 11 Thanks Forever is also unbeaten. He has trialled impressively and rates as the main danger. 2 Orionids has struggled of late but his best form should see him be competitive. 7 Goko does his best racing up the straight. He'll be running on.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

1 Monica was an excellent winner at his latest run and in his favour is that he remains in Class 4. 7 Nice Kick has been consistent of late, placing at his most recent starts and winning previously. He's drawn to get the gun run. 2 Beauty Loyal is winless across 14 starts in Hong Kong. Zac Purton takes the reins fresh off a midweek treble at Happy Valley. 10 Sweetie Barley returns to the turf following four runs on the dirt and can't be completely dismissed.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

GROUP 3

SHA TIN VASE

1 Little Giant finished a narrow third behind Beat The Clock and Rattan in the Group 1 Chairman's Sprint Prize. He's returned to his best following that run. 2 Wishful Thinker returns from a last-start seventh in the Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint in Dubai. He'd notched up two consecutive Class 1 wins before that and he commands respect returning to his home country. 7 Full Of Beauty scored five consecutive wins before finishing second in his last two outings. He's a classy animal. 4 Gunnison comes into this having only missed the placings once from his last eight runs. He's consistent.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

1 Dan Control scored on debut before struggling in his latest outing when racing off the pace. The classy galloper can return to form if he gets his own way in the lead and make his own luck. 3 Simply Big needs to transfer his impressive dirt form to the turf, but he appears ready, especially with Chan's 10lb claim. 8 Hair Trigger has mixed his form but, on his day, he has an excellent turn of foot. 9 Aerohappiness has been less than a length off winning in his last two starts. He'll make his presence felt.

RACE 8 (2,400M)

GROUP 1

CHAMPIONS & CHATER CUP

1 Exultant, who is seeking his third Group 1 this campaign, brings top-class form into this. He's one who is already proven over the 2,400m. 7 Happy Grin, seventh in the 2018 Japan Cup behind Almond Eye, is the unknown quantity, but the Japanese are no strangers to Group 1 success in Hong Kong. 4 Pakistan Star has had a recent trial to get him to relax. He's the wildcard of the race as he seeks to defend his crown. 2 Glorious Forever won the Group 1 Hong Kong Cup last December. He has the class although he is untried over the distance.

RACE 9 (1,600M)

5 Bellagio was impressive last start, winning his first run back from a lengthy spell. Class 4 suits. 12 Touch Of Luck was game in defeat last start. The step-up to 1,600m could be the key to him breaking through for the first time. 1 Sam's Love hasn't won since early 2017, but his recent form suggests he is nearing a win. 10 Little General is next best.

RACE 10 (1,800M)

6 Champion Supreme is seeking his third consecutive win. If he gets the speed on up front, he'll get his chance to run on. 1 Ping Hai Treasure has found form of late on the dirt. He switches to the turf, but he remains in Class 3 from his last-start win and the step-up to 1,800m is a positive. 11 Defining Moment made up significant ground from the rear last start to grab fourth. He's a chance. 2 Vincy has mixed his form since arriving in Hong Kong from Ireland. He's not too far away.

RACE 11 (1,400M)

4 Hezthewonforus hasn't been seen since the tail-end of last season. but his latest trial was impressive. If he can overcome the wide gate, he'll take some beating. 2 Styling City makes the step-up to 1,400m for the first time. If he finds his best form, he'll be in the finish. 14 Kasi Farasi stepped up to Class 2 for the first time in his most recent start and finished a narrow third. He has an excellent chance as well. 6 Fast Most Furious gets Zac Purton, who has won twice on this horse. A strong booking. Respect.

