Exultant hat-trick in store

RACE 1 (2,000M)

8 Happy Rocky has been racing consistently. The outside gate is generally a negative over the 2,000m, but he'll be getting back in the field anyway. Under champion jockey Zac Purton, he can come home over the top.

7 Garlic Yeah was just edged out by Clement Legend last time out. He meets Clement Legend three pounds (1.36kg) better for a head defeat, so he is capable.

3 Clement Legend, on the other hand, has won his last four races. While it is so rare for horses to win five on end in handicaps in Hong Kong, he can't be discarded.

10 Le Panache is next best.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

5 King's Trooper sat down in the gates for his debut last month and became cast, leading to his withdrawal. He has trialled well since and the extra three weeks might actually prove a positive.

12 Happy Cooperation ran second at Happy Valley last time out. If he can get across to a position near the speed, he can stick on well.

7 Takingufurther looks the type who can progress rapidly. Expect a bold performance on debut.

13 Bullish Brother ran well last time out and is drawn to advantage.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

8 Enjoy Life got a long way out of his ground in a race dominated on the speed by Care Free Prince last start. If he gets a race run to his liking, he's capable of a better show.

3 Sam's Love was the only horse to make significant ground in that Care Free Prince race. He should be flying home again.

4 High Rev has run well in two of his three starts. He has to overcome a wide draw but can perform strongly in this spot.

11 Vital Spring can return to form with even luck.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

11 Aerohappiness has all the talent in the world, but he's still doing a few little things wrong that are halting his progression. Second-up, he should be primed to get into the finish.

12 Master Albert doesn't win out of turn. Gate 14 should require him to be ridden quietly. If Derek Leung can remain patient aboard him, he's capable of flying home.

5 Hard Promise is racing well and can finish around the mark again.

1 Key Witness dead-heated with Prance Dragon at the Chinese New Year Raceday. The old boy can finish around the mark again.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

3 Waikuku has emerged as a Hong Kong Derby contender with his last two wins over 1,400m. He's racing over 1,400m again, following a similar path to his stablemate and last year's Derby winner Ping Hai Star. He can win again on his road to bigger and better races.

1 Good Standing finally broke through for the first time in Hong Kong last time out. He returns to 1,400m, but now that the monkey is off his back, perhaps he can go on with it.

4 Star Shine has had only one rider throughout his Hong Kong career, but with that jockey - Douglas Whyte - now retired, Vincent Ho takes over. Second-up, he can get into the finish.

8 King Opie is a player once more.

RACE 6 (1,400M) QUEEN'S SILVER JUBILEE CUP

1 Beauty Generation won this race last year, getting the better of Beat The Clock by a head. He's clearly gone to another level this season, winning his last three races - the Group 2 Jockey Club Mile, the Group 1 Hong Kong Mile and the Group 1 Stewards' Cup - by three lengths on each occasion. He returns to 1,400m, but it is difficult to see him being beaten.

2 Beat The Clock finally scored a first Group 1 win last time out in the Centenary Sprint Cup. He's honest and the rematch with Beauty Generation from last year is a tantalising prospect.

10 Rattan is unsuited at the weights, but he's made a name for himself as a fresh 1,400m performer. He can get into the placings with even luck. 5 Conte is the new kid on the block, to an extent. Ryan Moore takes his first ride on the five-year-old and if he gets a good start, he's likely to be around the mark.

RACE 7 (2,000M) CITI HONG KONG GOLD CUP

1 Exultant may have been suited by a pace meltdown last time out, but he still had to carry plenty of weight to sweep to victory in the Group 3 Centenary Vase over 1,800m. That followed his win in the Group 1 Hong Kong Vase over 2,400m in December and he can take another step forward with a win.

4 Glorious Forever was unsuited last time out and that effort should be forgiven. If he can get out on the speed without too much pressure from Time Warp, just like what happened in the Group 1 Hong Kong Cup over 2,000m two runs back, he's capable of redeeming himself.

2 Pakistan Star gets Tommy Berry aboard for just the second time. He took the Group 1 Champions & Chater Cup over 2,400m with Berry in the saddle last May and this could be a masterstroke.

10 Simply Brilliant is still on an upward spiral and can't be completely dismissed.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

14 Happy Force has drawn wide in his last four starts at the course and distance, winning twice and finishing third and fourth on the other two occasions. He now gets the inside gate and, if Keith Yeung can bounce him out quickly, he should lead with ease. In that role, he can prove tough to run down.

5 Noble Steed has to overcome a wide draw but he'll be running on late, as has become his shtick.

4 Comfort Life has been mixing his form of late. Hugh Bowman may prove a positive booking and he can stick on well if the Australian rider can get him into the right position.

11 Mighty Maverick is another drawn awkwardly but is a place hope.

RACE 9 (,1800M)

3 Red Warrior is a fascinating contender, making his Sha Tin debut at his eighth Hong Kong start. The former English galloper never wins by much, but he's extremely honest and he has been brought along steadily by trainer John Size. Circuit Glory and Litterateur franked his form at Happy Valley on Wednesday night and, as a left-field player, he's worth a play.

1 Dark Dream caught the eye, flying home for fourth in the Hong Kong Classic Mile, stamping himself as the nominal favourite for the Hong Kong Derby. He can continue his progression towards that race with a big run.

2 Furore scored a first Hong Kong win in the Hong Kong Classic Mile. He has to overcome a wide gate, but should only relish the extra 200m.

10 Ho Ho Khan has won his last three starts over this course and distance. He can't be dismissed.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

3 Ka Ying Legend gets blinkers for the first time. He brings some of the best form in this race with decent efforts behind promising horses Styling City, Regency Legend, Waikuku and Music Addition - all subsequent winners - and he deserves plenty of respect with Bowman jumping aboard again.

6 Racing Fighter is drawn wide in gate 12 but is racing so well that he can't be ignored. 9 Alcari needs things to go his way off his current rating but he's drawn to take advantage.

10 Picken has won three of his last four starts. He's likely to have plenty of admirers again and likely to be under the odds.

• Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club