Extra distance will work in Fleeting's favour

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(9) STRATOSPHERIC makes the most appeal. He ought to have improved since an encouraging debut over this track and trip. He looks the one to be with.

(6) NOT IN DOUBT made good improvement from his course-and-distance debut to finish fourth second-up. With blinkers, he should make his presence felt.

(3) LANG'S POWER, (4) MASTER JOSH and (5) MICHAEL FARADAY are the best of the newcomers. Watch the betting.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(7) PORQUE TE VAS has been in the money in all three starts. She stands a top chance.

(5) GYPSY EXPRESS made a promising debut and should improve with that experience.

(6) HEAR MY VOICE and (11) TURN THE PAGE are likely improvers after their pleasing debuts. They could make their presence felt.

RACE 3 (1,100M)

(2) BOWLED OVER improved to finish second in his last start. He should play another prominent role with further progress expected. With a trip that suits, he is the one to catch.

(4) TCHAIKOVSKY was returning from a rest when finishing on the heels of Bowled Over two starts back. On 1kg better terms, he could toss in a winning effort.

(5) FOREVER BILL, with a tongue-tie fitted, (9) SMITH AND WESSON and the returning (11) ADIRA are capable of a better showing with the drop in distance.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(1) SHE'S MY CAPTAIN is overdue for a win. The one to beat.

(10) SIMPLY BEAUTIFUL was on debut when finishing just behind She's My Captain. With improvement, she could turn the tables.

(9) PRINCESS LOUISA is another open to improvement.

(5) METAR, (6) MIDNIGHT TRYST and (8) PERFECT REVENGE could improve with a run under their belts. Watch the betting.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(3) KITTY CAT CHAT and (4) CAPITANA are above-average sprinters who have run well fresh. They should acquit themselves competitively.

(5) IRISH MORNING has the benefit of recent-race fitness. He should enjoy reverting to his only winning distance.

(1) FIREALLEY is capable of playing a role over this trip.

(8) ALL ABOUT AL has scope to improve after being gelded. He must also be respected.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(1) BELGARION is a former Durban winner. He may need the run but has proven effective racing fresh.

(3) MARINA was far from disgraced when taking on male opposition. Racing fresh, she is capable over this shorter trip and should make her presence felt.

(5) RAIN IN NEWMARKET is closely matched with Marina on the form of their previous meetings.

(6) SOMERSET MAUGHAM and (4) SEVENTH GEAR bounced back to form last time. They could threaten.

RACE 7 (1,800M)

(1) ARCTIC DRIFT ought to have tightened up following a pleasing comeback run over a shorter distance. He should be competitive with the step-up in trip.

(2) SUDDEN STAR was outrun late under a big weight. He is likely to feature prominently once more over a distance that suits.

(3) LION'S HEAD finished ahead of (5) KARIBA HALL and (4) MAGICAL MIDLANDS in a similar contest last time. He should confirm that form on revised terms.

(7) SECRET OASIS could prove hard to peg back under a light weight.

RACE 8 (1,800M)

(4) FLEETING was making her return from a break when staying on to finish a close-up fourth over 1,600m last time. She should be competitive over the extra 200m.

(9) PANZANELLA is a likely improver and could get closer to Fleeting on these terms.

(10) SONG is a last-start winner who has rediscovered form and is ideally drawn.

(1) GOLDEN DAH, (3) RIVER CAFE and (7) NTINGA could also get into the picture.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

(3) CELTIC NIGHT produced an eye-catching comeback when running on strongly over a shorter trip. The one to beat.

(5) SYMPHONY OF LIGHT was also second last time in a similar contest. She could fight it out with a repeat.

(4) SILVER SABRE is talented and capable of posing a threat if fit after a rest.

(1) MARMALISA and (2) MALEDIMO must be considered.