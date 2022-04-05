Extra 200m should suit Midnight Crystal

RACE 1 (2,400M)

(5) KISSED BY FIRE is no star. But, if her last run is ignored, she could score with big odds.

(1) HAROLD THE DUKE should see out the distance and rates as a big runner.

(6) MONTBLEU would pose a serious threat but is reported to be in need of the run.

(2) ROYAL SIEGE, (4) ELUSIVE ROCKET and (7) INTERCITY could get into the action.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(4) MOVER AND SHAKER was heavily backed on debut but ran out of steam. He will know more about it. Watch What A Winter first-timers,

(2) FAR AWAY WINTER and (5) TANGANGA.

(6) DAME TWINING has not been far back.

(7) SOUTHERN STYLE disappointed last time but could make the tierce.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(5) BRENDEN JAMES was not disgraced on debut but has been out of action for 10 months. If close to ready, he could take honours.

(3) ORGETORIX is improving with racing and should be in the shake-up.

(10) TWICE AS WILD has not been far behind and could make the frame.

(2) MARADIVA was blowing last time. With improved fitness, he could get into the action.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(9) MIDNIGHT CRYSTAL ran on nicely for fourth on debut. The filly should come on heaps and looks the one to beat with the extra 200m.

(4) LA BANQUIERE found problems last time on the Poly but has shown improvement.

(1) MIX THE MAGIC and (2) RED HOT are looking for the tierce money. R

ACE 5 (2,400M)

(7) CAP ESTEL won both starts over marathon trips and could make it three from three.

(6) ARLINGTON ACTION is held by a few runners but has made vast improvement with blinkers.

(5) CLARKSON and (2) FLYING GRACE should finish together on paper.

(9) IMPERIOUS LIGHT stays well. Another for the shortlist.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(3) CODE ZERO found solid support last time after a rest but she needed it. She could make amends.

(6) WIKKEL SPIKKEL has done well since sporting blinkers. If not troubled by breathing issues, she should contest the finish.

(4) SYBARIS is running well and should not be far off again.

(2) TRUMP MY QUEEN is back over a preferred distance. Respect.

(1) LEE EXPRESS could do better.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(9) HUMDINGER flashed home late last time and finished a length ahead of (4) ELUSIVE CURRENT (1kg better off) and 23/4 lengths in front of (5) MAGICAL FLIGHT (2.5kg better off). She should confirm, this being her peak run.

(1) PINK TOURMALINE has the class but gives big weight to all.

(3) NOW YOU SEE ME should be cherry ripe.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(9) MS FLOWER POWER is running well but found problems last time. She could have her consistency rewarded with a second win.

(2) FIRE FLOWER gives her 7kg, which could prove too difficult.

(8) QUEEN BOMI is holding form and should give an honest performance.

(4) BELLA ROSA needed her last outing and will come on.

(7) DIAMONDS N DOLLARS and (6) WILLOW LANE could find form.