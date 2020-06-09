Experts disagree on sport TV deals

LONDON • Sport has been forced behind closed doors for the foreseeable future, but experts are divided over whether broadcasters will suffer or prosper in the new landscape. Some believe TV rights will either stagnate or decline in value, while others think they will be driven up due to increased interest from tech companies such as Google and Amazon.

The sums in play are enormous. American broadcaster NBC's deal to cover the Olympics until 2032 is worth US$7.75 billion (S$10.9 billion). The English Premier League's most recent overseas TV rights package for 2019 to 2022 rose a reported 35 per cent in value to £4.2 billion (S$7.4 billion) despite a £400 million fall in domestic rights to £5 billion.

Former European Broadcasting Union executive director of sport Stefan Kuerten is unconvinced that rights deals will continue to soar because of the coronavirus pandemic, even if millions more watch live sports as a result of social distancing rules.

The 61-year-old has spent almost 20 years negotiating global and European rights for events such as World Cups and Olympics on behalf of public service broadcasters.

"Broadcasters have learned now these kinds of pandemics exist and could ask for new exit and security clauses in contracts like a force majeure (unexpected events) or unforeseeable events," he said.

"The virus has placed a safety belt on sports broadcasters as to whether they increase the payment in case something else happens."

He also believes viewers will tire of events without crowds, even if they can watch sport from the comfort of their homes.

"Without any fans in the stadium, TV is not sustainable for football or other sports," he said.

"When the crowd reacts, then emotions spill over into the screen.

"If one of these elements is missing, then there are different sensations and viewers hesitate to have the same interest in the product as before."

British tycoon Martin Sorrell, who founded advertising giant WPP, is more bullish about the future.

"There are not exactly positives to come out of this (crisis), but demand will see live sport at a premium and may see more distant viewers or fans tuning in and watching," he said. "The rights will continue to increase, driven by the incursion of digital media players, platforms and hardware."

Sorrell, who sits on the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) communications commission, added it was clear "public thirst for live sport... has increased".

Former IOC marketing executive Terrence Burns also feels that big brands will want to maintain their association with major sports, but they will have to be more discerning, given the tighter finances.

"Obviously, brands will come back to sport. It is the most emotive marketing strategy on the planet and most efficient," he said.

"Brands will be necessarily more demanding in terms of expenditure and value.

"They will be 'pickier' about what sports they invest in."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE