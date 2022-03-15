Expectations exceeded

All nine of Singapore's female paddlers may have exited the World Table Tennis Singapore Smash by day four yesterday, but the performances of the young players have given national women's coach Hao Anlin confidence that their rebuilding efforts are on the right track.

With veteran world No. 9 Feng Tianwei and No. 24 Yu Mengyu close to retirement, players like Lin Ye and Zeng Jian - who are 26 and 25 respectively - are set to step up, alongside a younger crop of Singapore-born paddlers.

Hao told The Straits Times that he was satisfied with his charges' performance at the event, saying they had exceeded expectations.

Among the standout performers at the Singapore Smash were world No. 180 Goi Rui Xuan, 21, who stunned Chinese Taipei's 60th-ranked Cheng Hsien-tzu in the round of 64 before losing to Japan's world No. 6 Hina Hayata in the next round.

"We have learnt a lot of things (like techniques and how to handle nerves), especially because a lot of the world's top players are here. So to us, it's a huge gain," said Hao, who took up the post in 2017.

"We're now facing a period in the national team where the younger generation is stepping up so there's a lot of room for us to help develop them.

"With the players like Lin Ye, Zeng Jian and the younger ones coming up, hopefully they can have more opportunities to play and gain experience and insights so that they can quickly improve."

Day four of the US$2 million (S$2.7 million) tournament saw world No. 71 Zeng up against China's world No. 2 and Olympic singles champion Chen Meng in the women's singles round of 32.

The 25-year-old claimed the first set 11-7 but eventually the gulf in skills proved too much as she succumbed 3-1 (7-11, 11-3, 11-9, 11-6).

Zeng said: "I had to be more aggressive at the start of each point to stand a chance but her abilities are still much stronger than mine.

"Still there was much to learn because she's so good."

Zeng and Lin Ye had earlier lost to Luxembourg's Ni Xialian and Sarah de Nutte 3-0 (11-8, 11-5, 11-7) in the women's doubles round of 16, while teammates Goi and Wong Xin Ru put up a good fight against India's world No. 6s Archana Girish Kamath and Manika Batra before losing 3-2 (11-7, 9-11, 11-9, 7-11, 11-5) at the same stage.

Noting they had made "careless mistakes", Goi said the duo need to work on developing "strengths like a killer shot" against top players.

She added: "We're starting to have more competitions this year, so these are good opportunities for us to gain exposure and hopefully, we can slowly improve and catch up with the high-level players."

While the Singaporean women have all exited the tournament, local fans can still watch men's doubles pair Clarence Chew and Ethan Poh in action today, as they face China's Fan Zhendong and Wang Chuqin in the quarter-finals.

It was business as usual yesterday for Japan's women's world No. 3 Mima Ito and men's top-ranked Fan at the OCBC Arena.

Ito beat Chinese Taipei's Chen Szu-yu 3-1 (11-6, 6-11, 11-7, 12-10) in the round of 32 while Fan recorded a comfortable 3-0 (11-8, 11-6, 13-11) win over Japanese Masataka Morizono.

Fan, who won the WTT Cup Finals in Singapore last December, said: "It feels familiar playing in the same arena and being here brings back good memories from the last time, so I hope to make happy memories again."

Women's doubles world champions Sun Yingsha and Wang Manyu of China also made light work of their opponents Liu Hsing-yin and Cheng Hsien-tzu of Chinese Taipei in the round of 16, winning 3-0 (11-5, 11-7, 11-2) to enter the quarter-finals.

The world No. 1s will face South Korea's eighth-ranked Jeon Ji-hee and Yang Ha-eun.

The first semi-finalists were decided in the mixed doubles with Chinese Taipei's world No. 1 duo Lin Yun-ju and Cheng I-ching comfortably beating India's Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Batra 3-0 (11-8, 11-3, 11-6).

They will play France's second-ranked duo Emmanuel Lebesson and Yuan Jianan, while world champions Wang Chuqin and Sun will meet Hong Kong's world No. 6s Wong Chun Ting and Doo Hoi Kem in the other semi-final.

WTT GRAND SMASH

Day 5: Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch206, 2pm & 7pm