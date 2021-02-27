Expect world records in Tokyo, says Ledecky

LOS ANGELES • Fears that training disruptions due to the Covid-19 pandemic will lead to sub-par performances at the Tokyo Games are overblown as many athletes will emerge from lockdowns stronger than ever, five-time Olympic champion Katie Ledecky said.

Like many athletes, the 23-year-old's training regime for the Games was upended when pools were shut to control the spread of the virus that has claimed the lives of more than half a million Americans. The pandemic also led to the Olympics being delayed by a year.

At first the resourceful American trained in a backyard swimming pool and lifted weights in her Bay Area apartment but she is back to her normal training routine and is "in a good spot".

She is not alone. Recent results from collegiate and international competitions revealed that there has been no drop-off in the performance of her rivals.

On the competition she expected to face in Tokyo, Ledecky said: "I don't think it's going to be much weaker, if at all. The times are just as fast as they always have been. I think that everyone has been able to manage. And maybe there's a bit of surprise in some of those results. Maybe the rest was good for some people."

Swimming great Michael Phelps had said he did not expect any world records to fall in Tokyo due to the training disruptions.

But Ledecky was not so sure.

"I wouldn't dare make a claim, but there has been a lot of fast swimming during this time" she said. "I think you'll see a couple (world records). There's definitely that potential."

The last long-course world record to fall was the mixed 4x100m medley relay last October, when the Chinese quartet of Xu Jiayu, Yan Zibei. Zhang Yufei and Yang Junxuan clocked 3min 38.41sec at the Chinese championships.

Nine world records were shattered at the 2019 world championships in Gwangju while 10 short-course world records were broken last year, when events like the International Swimming League were held amid the pandemic.

REUTERS