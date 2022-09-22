Expect some loud cheers for Whispers Of War

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(7) DON'T TELL ASH has been doing better and should contest the finish.

(5) REGINA BELLISSIMA proved a difficult customer when tried over further but is back over a shorter trip and should do better.

(8) TREATY drops in trip and could grab them late.

(6) WILKIES could make the money.

RACE 2 (1,450M)

(1) PYROMANIAC needed his last run, his first as a gelding and acquitted himself well. He is weighted to win and should not disappoint.

(3) BRENDEN JAMES will be ideally suited to this course and distance.

(2) FAST LOVE is holding form and should be involved in the money.

(4) TOTAL PROTECTION beat a weak field easily last time out.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(2) VAR PARK has ability but comes off a break and is reported to possibly need the run. (

3) PENDRAGON is running well and will offer stiff opposition.

(7) QUIXOTE was not disgraced on debut but according to his trainer should be underdone.

(8) SIBERIAN STEEL shows good speed.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(1) BRAZILIAN STORM was a beaten favourite in her second start. She improved on debut over the extra when sporting blinkers and should make amends.

(3) STRANGE MAGIC was uncomfortable last time but is improving quickly. Must be respected.

(2) COUNTESS DANZA will be doing good work late and should hold (4) MAITH AN CAILIN who is improving with racing.

(6) BALLYCOTTON and (10) KARIN'S LEGACY (not striding last time) could make the Quartet.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(9) WHISPERS OF WAR won well last time out. In his new yard, the track should be to his liking. He can win this.

(8) ABLAAN came off a lengthy lay-off when needing his last run. Look for a big run.

(7) ELUSIVE SWANN is honest and should run another genuine race.

(3) BARNEYS PRIDE runs well at this venue and should not be far off.

(1) SUDDEN STAR and (10) WOLFFS WORLD never ran to form last time and could feature.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(8) BON VIVANT should be at peak fitness and should make a bold bid for honours.

(7) QUANTUM KING, stablemate of Bon Vivant, is no slouch and could win fresh after a seven-month break.

(5) LITIGATION is looking for further but racing fresh could flash up.

(2) VARS VICKY is unbeaten at this track and over this trip.

(1) BOHICA is better than what we have seen of him at his last two runs.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(1) BIG EYED GIRL looks the winner but on riding engagements stable companion (9) INSATIABLE appears preferred. Watch the betting.

(3) ON CUE will be catching late and should be thereabouts

. (2) GREENS is ready to perform again.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

(1) LAETITIA'S ANGEL finished 1.65 lengths behind (4) MOONSTRIKE last time but was reportedly coughing and could turn it around.

The latter's stable companion (9) MYTHICAL DREAM won on debut and although beating nothing of note, could come on in heaps.

(2) ANIARA comes off a rest and could get into the mix.

(5) FEATHER THE NEST cannot be ignored for money.