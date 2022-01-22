Expect Panzanella to go one better in Race 4

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(1) AULD MUG improved his finishing position but was well beaten over 1,400m last time. He should enjoy reverting to this distance. With further progress, he could fight out the finish.

(6) GUY ALEXANDER finished behind Auld Mug on debut but could get closer with that experience and natural improvement.

(9) RED KITE gets weight from her male rivals. She has the form and experience to contest the finish.

(10) PHEDRA showed signs of a return to form last time and could confirm.

(7) RUN RUDOLPH RUN need not be special to feature.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(1) ACT NATURALLY had few friends in the betting on debut but defied a market drift to finish a pleasing fourth over this course and distance. She ought to have come on since and should play a leading role.

(5) MY MIA also finished fourth first-up and should improve for that experience.

The well-bred newcomer (6) ST KITTS is expected to run well on debut and the market is likely to speak in her favour.

(2) BODY ELECTRIC and (3) CALL ME THE BREEZE are the other first-timers to note if attracting support.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(5) JAYRANI is one of just two in the line-up with previous race experience. He boasts stronger form. The betting should provide some clues on the chances of the newcomers.

On paper, (2) CHARLIE MALONE, (6) KAPUZINER and (9) WECANGOALLNIGHT make plenty appeal.

(8) TROMPIE and (4) FURIE NOCTURNE are worth monitoring.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

The well-bred (1) PANZANELLA is improving with every start and is likely to have more to offer after a last-start second over this track and trip.

(2) SHE'S MY CAPTAIN and (4) MISS GREENLIGHT fit similar profiles. Both are likely to be competitive over this trip and should not be maidens for much longer.

(13) WAYWARD GIRL and (7) LA VIDA are likely improvers after fair debut efforts. They must be closely watched.

(3) LITTLE MISS PINK and (5) JURY DUTY are others to consider for the exotics.

Newcomers (10) SILKY SECRET, (11) SIMPLY MAGIC and (12) TANGO MIST are not without chances.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

(2) HINCKLEY has made good improvement with blinkers. The colt will also enjoy the step-up in trip.

(3) AENEAS has taken time to come to hand, but is another who could relish going the extra distance.

(5) DOUBLE DUET was second over this track and trip last time and could have a say again.

(4) FLOW FOREVER caught the eye when running on fourth last time. He is likely to pose a threat over this distance.

(8) HIGH DUDGEON and (9) MAGIC MOMENTS have the form and experience to make their presence felt in receipt of weight.

RACE 6 (2,000M)

The well-bred (1) FOLLOW THE STAR will enjoy the staying trip. She also boasts consistent form at a higher level. She could prove hard to beat with the drop in class.

Stablemate and last-start winner (5) OFFICIAL SECRET has improved with the step-up to this trip and is likely to pose a threat if making further progress.

(3) FYNBOS was too far behind from the wide draw to make an impression in a Listed race last time. The mare should fare better in this grade from pole position.

(6) SONG and (2) FRENCH DECLARATION are capable of making their presence felt, too.