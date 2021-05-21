Expect another big hearted race

Like his name suggests, expect Big Hearted to give another stout performance in tomorrow's marquee event, the $1 million Group 1 Kranji Mile over 1,600m.

Champion trainer Michael Clements' reigning Singapore Gold Cup winner is all heart and has always been as honest as they come.

From 14 starts, the Falcon Racing No. 7 Stable-owned four-year-old has won seven times. He was second and third on two occasions each.

This is honesty and consistency, both traits of a good thoroughbred.

The bay Australian-bred's crowning glory came in the $1 million Group 1 Singapore Gold Cup over 2,000m last November.

Ridden by champion apprentice jockey Simon Kok, he came from second-last to power home by half a length from Minister, who is one of his nemeses again tomorrow but now under Donna Logan, who "inherited" the horse after Lee Freedman returned to Australia.

It was a wise move to rest a rising champion. Big Hearted came back fresh and stronger for his new campaign and resumed on March 20 in a 1,200m warm-up race.

Coming back from a staying race to a sprint is not something good for a racehorse. He generally loses his speed. But what a performance Big Hearted displayed.

He came from second-last to finish a head-nose third behind Lim's Lightning, who went on to win the $300,000 Group 1 Lion City Cup over 1,200m.

Lim's Lightning is also in the Kranji Mile and trainer Daniel Meagher is quite bullish about his charge's chances. He has every reason to believe so. His horse is oozing class and form.

Like Lim's Lightning, Big Hearted also won his next start.

It was over 1,400m - still regarded as a bit short for the miler-stayer - and he produced his strong finish to win by half a length from stablemate On Line.

What was noteworthy was he did it with a back-breaking 59.5kg.

The two comeback runs showed Big Hearted is on the upward trajectory and tomorrow's 1,600m trip, held behind closed doors at the Singapore Turf Club for the second straight year due to the pandemic, will suit him to a T.

He had jockey Louis-Philippe Beuzelin aboard in his last two starts and the Frenchman was waxing lyrical on the horse after "feeling" him in a barrier trial last Tuesday week, when fifth to another Kranji Mile contender, Lion City Cup runner-up Rocket Star.

Beuzelin felt he had a big engine underneath him.

"I'm very confident, he trialled very well. The 1,000m is too sharp for him but he still finished off very well. He's in very good form," said Beuzelin, who won the Group 2 Chairman's Trophy on Countofmontecristo and Group 3 Silver Bowl on Bold Thruster last year.

He also pointed to Lim's Lightning's Lion City Cup win and Big Hearted finish just a head and a nose behind. That was over 1,200m and tomorrow it will be 400m longer, which is to Big Hearted's advantage.

If Big Hearted flops, Clements can bank on his Group 1 Singapore Derby-Queen Elizabeth II Cup hero Top Knight.

The five-year-old's two races after a break - both over an unsuitable 1,200m - were ordinary. But he can live up to the occasion on the day, more so over 1,600m.