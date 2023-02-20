ST Full-time Report: Exclusive interview with swimmer Ian Thorpe | How will FAS strengthen the Lions?

Dear ST reader,
The Football Association of Singapore's acting president Bernard Tan sat down with my colleague David Lee to discuss the future of the Singapore Premier League, the Lions and what we can expect with the introduction of the Video Assistant Referee this season.
Next, have you ever wondered what goes on in the head of a champion swimmer? Before Michael Phelps, there was Ian Thorpe and the Australian reminisces about the 2000 Sydney Olympics where he won five medals, including three golds, in an exclusive interview with Rohit Brijnath.
Finally, if the idea of completing seven marathons across seven continents in seven days sounds impossible to you, you've never met wheelchair racer and Paralympian William Tan. He's also 66 years old.
7 marathons, 7 continents, 7 days: Wheelchair racer William Tan sets record
The 66-year-old leukaemia survivor raced in Antarctica, South Africa, Australia, the UAE, Spain, Brazil and US.
I used to freak rivals out: Swim legend Thorpe explains how he could just turn it on
23 years after lighting up the Sydney Games, the Australian gives ST a peek at his shining Olympic summer.
Foreign entities welcome to invest in Singapore Premier League, says FAS chief
FAS to explore youth and foreign talent programmes to strengthen Lions
Football body to look at academy accreditation system and foreign talents for national team boost.
Cubs looking to emulate their footballing fathers
The children of Khairul Amri, Fazrul Nawaz, Rezal Hassan and Daniel Bennett are hoping to follow in their fathers' footsteps.
Singapore will host the Asian Artistic Gymnastics C’ships in June
The event will be held from June 10-18 at the OCBC Arena with ticket sales starting in April.
S’porean basketballers Eldrin Tor, Bryan Teo aim to stand tall among giants in NCAA
Tor, who is 1.75m, said he compensates for his height with his quickness and strength.
Asia’s political stability, improved infrastructure behind lure of major international sports events
Experts say that trend of region being ideal location for hosting sports events will continue for next decade.
On The Ball: Ten Hag deserves credit for bringing the best out of Rashford
Under the interim management of Ralf Rangnick last season, Rashford did not score a goal beyond January.
National Under-19 netballer goes from representing Singapore to protecting the nation
The 19-year-old, who received her A-level results on Friday, has applied to be a pilot or air warfare officer with the Air Force.
