ST Full-time Report: Exclusive interview with swimmer Ian Thorpe | How will FAS strengthen the Lions?

The Football Association of Singapore's acting president Bernard Tan sat down with my colleague David Lee to discuss the future of the Singapore Premier League, the Lions and what we can expect with the introduction of the Video Assistant Referee this season.

Next, have you ever wondered what goes on in the head of a champion swimmer? Before Michael Phelps, there was Ian Thorpe and the Australian reminisces about the 2000 Sydney Olympics where he won five medals, including three golds, in an exclusive interview with Rohit Brijnath.

Finally, if the idea of completing seven marathons across seven continents in seven days sounds impossible to you, you've never met wheelchair racer and Paralympian William Tan. He's also 66 years old.

See you again next week.