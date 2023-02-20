ST Full-time Report: Exclusive interview with swimmer Ian Thorpe | How will FAS strengthen the Lions?

Updated
Published
14 min ago

Dear ST reader,

The Football Association of Singapore's acting president Bernard Tan sat down with my colleague David Lee to discuss the future of the Singapore Premier League, the Lions and what we can expect with the introduction of the Video Assistant Referee this season.

Next, have you ever wondered what goes on in the head of a champion swimmer? Before Michael Phelps, there was Ian Thorpe and the Australian reminisces about the 2000 Sydney Olympics where he won five medals, including three golds, in an exclusive interview with Rohit Brijnath.

Finally, if the idea of completing seven marathons across seven continents in seven days sounds impossible to you, you've never met wheelchair racer and Paralympian William Tan. He's also 66 years old.

See you again next week. For more sports news on the go, check out ST Sport on Instagram.

7 marathons, 7 continents, 7 days: Wheelchair racer William Tan sets record

The 66-year-old leukaemia survivor raced in Antarctica, South Africa, Australia, the UAE, Spain, Brazil and US.

READ MORE HERE

I used to freak rivals out: Swim legend Thorpe explains how he could just turn it on

23 years after lighting up the Sydney Games, the Australian gives ST a peek at his shining Olympic summer.

READ MORE HERE

Foreign entities welcome to invest in Singapore Premier League, says FAS chief

He also defended the Young Lions, which has finished in bottom two since 2019.

READ MORE HERE

FAS to explore youth and foreign talent programmes to strengthen Lions

Football body to look at academy accreditation system and foreign talents for national team boost.

READ MORE HERE

Cubs looking to emulate their footballing fathers

The children of Khairul Amri, Fazrul Nawaz, Rezal Hassan and Daniel Bennett are hoping to follow in their fathers' footsteps.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore will host the Asian Artistic Gymnastics C’ships in June

The event will be held from June 10-18 at the OCBC Arena with ticket sales starting in April.

READ MORE HERE

S’porean basketballers Eldrin Tor, Bryan Teo aim to stand tall among giants in NCAA

Tor, who is 1.75m, said he compensates for his height with his quickness and strength.

READ MORE HERE

Asia’s political stability, improved infrastructure behind lure of major international sports events

Experts say that trend of region being ideal location for hosting sports events will continue for next decade.

READ MORE HERE

On The Ball: Ten Hag deserves credit for bringing the best out of Rashford

Under the interim management of Ralf Rangnick last season, Rashford did not score a goal beyond January.

READ MORE HERE

National Under-19 netballer goes from representing Singapore to protecting the nation

The 19-year-old, who received her A-level results on Friday, has applied to be a pilot or air warfare officer with the Air Force.

READ MORE HERE

If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get weekly updates right in your inbox.

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top